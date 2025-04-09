Housebuilder to help support infrastructure and facilities as new homes come to Eggborough

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire will provide more than half a million pounds to help support infrastructure and facilities as part of its planning contributions linked to new homes being built in Eggborough.

The housebuilder has now launched Millstone Walk which will deliver two, three, four and five-bedroom properties.

More than £580,000 will be paid as a Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), a charge which can be levied by local authorities on new development in their area in order to raise funds to help fund infrastructure, facilities and services needed to support the new homes. A Waste and Recycling Contribution will also be made per dwelling, totalling more than £7,000.

Taylor Wimpey has worked closely with local residents, North Yorkshire Council and other key stakeholders to develop plans for the new development, which is being built on the site of the former Bowman's Flour Mill in the heart of Eggborough.

Millstone Walk - site plan

Once completed, Millstone Walk, in Selby Road, will provide 110 properties which will benefit from features such as solar panels, triple glazing, smart heating controls, EV charging points, wastewater heat recovery and thermal door and window lintels, designed to reduce heat loss.

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “A new community is being created in Eggborough and our team has worked hard to integrate our new development into this busy village.”

Green open space will also feature throughout Millstone Walk, with walking paths linking different areas, along with the provision of a fully equipped play area.