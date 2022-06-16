There are plenty of beautiful detached, semi-detached, terrace houses and cottages for sale in Whitby between the prices of £180,000 and £270,000, according to Zoopla.

We have compiled a list of the cheapest houses for sale in Whitby listed on the website after filtering it out by ‘lowest price’.

£184K - Brunswick Street, Whitby, YO21

View of Whitby in the afternoon sunlight in Whitby. (Pic credit: Paul Ellis / AFP via Getty Images)

This two-bedroom cottage is just a nine-minute walk from the beach and includes one bathroom, a reception room, a mezzanine, a feature fireplace and has double glazing and gas central heating.

The property is just a few minutes’ walk from the harbour, shops, bars and restaurants.

£199.5K - Bagdale, Whitby, YO21

This is a one-bedroom period cottage which is just a 12-minute walk from the Yorkshire coast.

It includes a modern bathroom, a reception room, fully furnished and stunningly presented with period features and coastal themed interiors.

£199.95K - Ammonite Grove, Whitby, YO21

This two-bedroom terrace house includes a family bathroom and a reception area.

It is just a six-minute drive from the beach where you can enjoy a delicious meal at one of the many restaurants with breathtaking views.

The charming property also includes landscaped gardens, parking, a modern kitchen/diner with high gloss cabinets and integrated appliances and is close to local schools and amenities.

£200K - Oswy Street, Whitby, YO21

With just an 18-minute walk from the beach, this terrace house has three bedrooms (two double bedrooms and a twin) and one bathroom.

It’s only a short walk from the town centre and has plenty of amenities to enjoy.

£225K - Abbots Road, Whitby, YO22

This is a deceptively spacious, semi-detached property on the east side of Whitby with three bedrooms, one bathroom and a reception area.

This house also boasts a double parking space at the front as well as a family garden with beautiful views overlooking the coastal town.

£240K - Riverside Walk, Whitby, YO22

This three-bedroom semi-detached house is just a short walk from the beautiful sandy beach.

It has two bathrooms, two reception rooms and is located on the side of the river Esk under the Esk Valley Viaduct on the popular development of Captain Cooks Haven.

The property is spread across three floors and is currently being used as a successful holiday letting property close to all local venues and has great links to other coastal walks including the North York Moors National Park.

£250K - Swallow Crescent, Whitby, YO22

This house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms (a family bathroom and an en-suite shower room), a reception room, a spacious lounge and open plan kitchen/diner, along with a garage and a garden.

It’s also ideal for families with children as it is close to schools and the beach.

£250K - Bog Hall, Whitby, YO21

This three-bedroom cottage has a bathroom and two reception rooms with an open plan kitchen/diner that has a gas-fired stove and room to sit.

It also has a large lawned garden with a terrace and is walking distance from the harbour and town centre.

£275K - Church Street, Whitby, YO22

With three bedrooms, one bathroom and three floors, this end terrace house has character and boasts a family retreat with plenty of amenities nearby.