It was during Covid that Kerry Kellet started posting pictures of her home on Instagram. “I’d been furloughed and I was looking for something to do. We had a new build house and I wanted to show people that a new build didn’t have to be boring,” says Kerry who returned to her job as a card designer for Hallmark Cards three weeks later.

And although she liked her new build she had her husband wanted a place they could really put their stamp on. And so when a 1980s house come up close buy in need of a complete renovation they took the plunge, moving in with Kerry’s mum and dad while they made it habitable.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week

That was two years ago and the house is barely recognisable and the renovation, Kerry’s DIY videos and hacks have earned her more than half a million followers on Instagram and turned her into a sought after interiors influencer having transformed a dated Eighties house into a light, airy and modern home. (www.instagram.com/klk.interiors)

Kerry and her husband completely opened up the downstairs of the dates Eighties housePicture: UK Locations

"The same old man had lived in the house since it was built and so it was in need of a complete renovation.” Having grown up with a dad who was a keen DIYer Kerry and her engineer husband were keen to do as much work as they could themselves.

They started up stairs, gutting the five bedrooms and two bathrooms, replastering all the ceilings, and creating a luxurious family home complete with games room for their two boys aged 11 and eight.

"I love to mix traditional contemporary and I also love a neutral palette with pops of colour. I’m not brave enough to go for block colour but I believe white can be warm.” She also loves natural materials and brings in textures with her soft furnishings and DIY panelling and beading which can be seen throughout the house. She is believer in using of the shelf furnishing but adding her own bespoke twist – which she of course posts on her Instagram reel.

"I’ve always been creative and love interiors and this is a really cost effective way of getting a unique finish.” Ikea wardrobes are given a unique look with her favourite paint from Lick (now available at B&Q) and stunning lime wash from Kalklitir. Kerry did all the painting herself when not working and looking after her boys.

Kerry gave the bathrooms a complete makeoverPicture: UK Locations

"I’m a bit in love with lime wash. It was a real labour of love, but it has been so worth it," she says. “My husband hates painting, so that’s my job but I actually find it very therapeutic.”

The luxurious ensuite bathroom off the master bedroom is from Victoria Plumb and tiles from Tile Mountain.

But it is downstairs that has seen the biggest transformation.

"We didn’t change anything structurally upstairs, but we did a lot of building work downstairs,” says Kerry. “The original house had a dining room, a living room and a small kitchen for the size of the house. We knocked down the wall between the dining room and the living room to create an open plan kitchen dining and living room.” They added bifold doors out on to the garden and kept the stone fireplace and other original features.

The kitchen has had a complete makeoverPicture: UK Locations

The old kitchen became an impressive utility room which Kerry says gets as many comments as any other area of the house.

"Honestly we were running out of money and so the utility room was done on a bit of a shoestring using Ikea units.”

They filled in the dated (and frankly dangerous with two small boys) open stair case with full treads and added iron railing balustrade to enhance the contemporary feel.

Her pride and joy is the LVT flooring, which she laid painstakingly with her dad. “It was another labour of love but again so worth it. I think it is the thing I am most proud of and it gets so many compliments.”

Kerry adds texture to her walls by adding cladding and show her followers how to do it on InstagramPicture: UK Locations

They even spray painted all the window frames outside saving themselves thousands of pounds.

"Yes it was very time consuming but also quite rewarding having done it ourselves,” says Kerry.

Howdens doors had a bit of a makeover as well.

“I wanted a home full of character, things we love and charm. That reflects us, that we’ve worked hard on and we love it.”

She has bought a lot of furniture second hand from Facebook Market place, and loves to get accessories from Home Sense, H&M and Zara Home. Others’ such as a coffee table she, of course, made herself.

She loves mirrors and they can be seen throughout the house as can the big potted olive trees which bring the inside out.”I get a lot of inspiration from Instagram and Pinterest but I know what I like and that is all the matters to me really. I don’t do any mood boards or anything like that, but I just know what works.” And other people seem to like it as her home is much in demand for photoshoots as she is listed on UK Locations (www.uklocations.co.uk)

Kerry kept the stone fireplace but added bifold doors out onto the patio and gardenPicture: UK Locations

If she had her time again she says she may have chosen more traditional kitchen units than the very modern ones she went for, but she says she can always change the doors.

Nearly two years after starting this mammoth project you might have been forgiven for thinking Kerry might stop and have a rest – but not at all. They are currently in the process of building a garden room – or man cave – which will house a full-sized snooker table and bar. And they are still working to finish the garden, although the modern patio seating area with pagoda which leads from the bifold doors is a complete success.

While Kerry has thoroughly enjoyed renovating her home she has no intention of moving again any time soon.