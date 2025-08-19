How much remortgaging homeowners will save following latest Bank of England interest rate cut

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The average homeowner on a tracker mortgage will see nearly £29 shaved off their monthly payments, following the quarter point cut in the Bank of England base rate, according to industry figures.

Banking and finance industry body UK Finance calculated that the reduction in the base rate this month, which was from 4.25 per cent to four per cent, will mean the typical mortgage holder on a deal that directly tracks the base rate will pay £28.97 per month less, based on the average balance outstanding.

Over a year, this adds up to a reduction of nearly £350 (£347.64).

Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, during the Bank of England financial stability report press conference, at the Bank of England, London. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Those on a standard variable rate (SVR) deal could see their monthly mortgage payments reduce by £13.87 on average, adding up to an annual saving of £166.44 – provided the lender passes on the base rate cut in full.

Borrowers often end up on an SVR when their initial deal ends and the rate is set by individual lenders but often follows movements in the base rate.

Homeowners on fixed-rate mortgages will see no immediate change, although thousands are due to remortgage in the months ahead. Around 900,000 fixed-rate mortgage deals are due to expire in the second half of 2025, according to UK Finance’s figures, with 1.6 million fixed deals having ended or being due to end across the whole of the year.

Charles Roe, director of mortgages at UK Finance, said: “Today’s rate cut by the Bank of England takes us back to where we were just over two years ago when rates were last at 4 per cent.

“While most mortgage holders are on fixed-rate deals, the cut will be welcomed by those on tracker or variable rate mortgages. This rate reduction should also help new mortgage applicants, as affordability and overall borrowing costs could improve.”

Andrew Montlake, chief executive of Coreco mortgage brokers, said: “It now seems there is maybe just room for one more cut before the end of the year if inflation starts to play ball, and whilst you may see two and five-year fixes reach around 3.5 per cent, it is unlikely to fall much further. The last quarter of the year is set to be a busy time in the mortgage market as lenders battle for business in a competitive environment and borrowers take advantage of a buyer’s market whilst it is still around.”

David Hollingworth, associate director at L&C Mortgages, said: “The good news for fixed rate borrowers coming to the end of a deal is that rates have been falling.

“That’s because today’s cut was so widely expected that it’s already allowed lenders the chance to improve their rates although it means we are unlikely to see fixes plummet further because of today’s cut.”

Nicholas Mendes, mortgage technical manager at John Charcol said: “Mortgage rates have been edging lower in recent weeks, helped by falling swap rates and a fresh price war among lenders.

“Many banks are off their annual targets, particularly on the purchase side, so they’re sharpening rates to compete for remortgage business instead. That’s why we’ve started to see a handful of five and two-year fixed rates priced below 3.8%, even as inflation remains above target.” He said that for those borrowers “rolling off sub-2 per cent pandemic-era deals this year, the gap between old and new repayments is still significant, but it’s narrowing. The payment shock is nowhere near what we were seeing 12 to 18 months ago.”

Mr Mendes added: “For anyone approaching the end of their current mortgage deal, it makes sense to start the process around four to six months before it expires, depending on your lender. “That gives you time to consider both a product transfer with your existing lender and the option of remortgaging to a new one. Most lenders will allow you to secure a rate early, which means that if the market moves against you and rates rise, you are protected.

“If rates fall, there is often the chance to switch to a lower deal before completion, either with the same lender or a different one, provided you have kept an eye on fees, timelines and any cancellation clauses.” Matt Smith, of Rightmove, said: “Lenders have been competing for business in a market which has the largest supply of homes for sale in a decade.

“A combination of rate cuts and changes to buyer affordability criteria are helping many home movers to responsibly borrow more towards the home that they want.