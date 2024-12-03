How to beat rising Yorkshire house prices and save for a deposit

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year Savills predicted that the region would see a 4.5 per cent increase in house prices in 2025.

For first-time buyers, this means pulling together even more cash, as the average 10 per cent deposit now sits around £22,400 .

With wages stagnating, inflation pinching and the cost of living still high, prospective buyers face an uphill battle.

Achieving home ownership in Yorkshire has become more challenging than ever, and with house prices anticipated to rise by an average of 4.5 per cent in the coming year, it shows little sign of abating.

But according to Haaris Ahmed, founder and managing director of Leeds property investment firm UOWN, there are ways to tip the scales.

“From finding creative ways to earn supplemental income, to shrewd investments, small but strategic moves can help build up savings faster than many might think,” he says.

Here, he reveals his top five tips to help first-time buyers grow their savings and finally take that first step onto the property ladder:

Property crowdfunding investment

“The rise of property crowdfunding investment schemes has opened doors for people from all walks of life,” says Haaris

Crowdfunding, he says, allows investors to buy stakes in property investment opportunities without the hassles typically associated with traditional buy-to-let investments. With a starting point as low as £1, it removes many of the usual barriers to entry, and the potential return on investment can reach around 12 per cent per annum.

"Some projects pay out interest every month, meaning investors often see returns within weeks,” he adds. “Other projects pay out the full return at the end of the development, typically within one-to-three years. It's a way to get a foot on the property ladder without the long wait to save for a deposit.'"

Build an eCommerce empire from your spare room

If your wardrobe is full of clothes with tags still on, or your cupboards are cluttered with unused electronics, you might be sitting on a hidden goldmine. Whether you're selling handcrafted goods, pre-loved fashion, or electronics, there's an opportunity to turn your unwanted items into cash.

With minimal upfront costs and the flexibility to work from home, you could even build a thriving e-commerce side hustle.

“What many people don’t realise is that you don’t need to sell designer clothes or expensive items to build a profitable e-commerce side hustle.

"In fact, many successful sellers focus on high-volume, low-cost items,” says Haaris.

Rental property management

If you’re looking for a flexible side hustle without needing to own property, consider a career in rental property management. With platforms like Airbnb booming, the demand for skilled property managers is skyrocketing, creating many opportunities for those new to the field.

This role allows you to manage bookings, oversee check-ins, and interact with guests - all while maintaining a flexible schedule. “The rise of holiday rentals has opened a new path to income, giving first-time buyers a unique opportunity to earn on the side,” says Haaris.

“Becoming a property manager is one of the most straightforward ways to profit without investing directly in property.”

Delivery driver

With the rise of the gig economy, delivery driving has become one of the most accessible and flexible ways to earn extra income in the UK. For those with a car or even just a bike, getting started is straightforward, requiring only a vehicle and a valid driving licence - unless you opt for pedal power - making it an ideal fit for anyone who enjoys being on the move and working outdoors.

“For those with a few free hours on quiet evenings or weekends, delivery side hustles offer a quick, flexible way to earn while filling a vital role in the community,” says Harris.

Become a property scout

In this role - often referred to as a bird dog - you help investors identify real estate opportunities for selling, renting, or investing.

“Many real estate investors have demanding jobs or seek opportunities in different locations, making it difficult for them to attend all viewings,” Haaris explains. “As a property scout, you can earn a finder's fee of about one per cent to five per cent of the property’s purchase price, depending on your agreement with the investor.”