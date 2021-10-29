The Northern Homebuilding and Renovating Show is coming to Harrogate November 5 to November 7, 2021

For those thinking of self-building or renovating, inspiration and advice is available at the ever popular Homebuilding & Renovating Show 2021 in Harrogate next week.

Sponsored by Korniche, the event is at the Harrogate Convention Centre from Friday, November 5 to Sunday, November 7. A recent study carried out by the Homebuilding & Renovating

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Show revealed that expectant visitors were most looking forward to being able to see, touch and feel products, hold face-to-face conversations with show experts and watch live demonstrations. The event features over 170 exhibitors and free daily seminars and masterclasses on subjects ranging from kitchens, bathrooms, doors and windows, extensions and conversions to eco-friendly builds, heating and architecture, financial services and planning permissions.

The Advice Centre, sponsored by Internorm, has guidance on design, planning and the construction process. Visitors are recommended to book an Ask the Architect consultation, where chartered specialists can assist with specific issues.

The Federation of Master Builders is running a session on hiring accredited, highly-skilled construction workers. There are also 15-minute, bookable Ask the Expert consultations.

Experts at this year’s Home Building & Renovating Northern Show include Michael Holmes. He has presented a host of TV property shows, including Good Bid Good Buy and Build, Buy or Restore?

Other experts include eco specialist David Hilton, chartered surveyor Bob Branscombe and architect Allan Corfield, while Sally Tagg is the resident planning guru.

Visit harrogate.homebuildingshow.co.uk

We have teamed up with Homebuilding & Renovating Show organisers to offer Yorkshire Post readers free tickets to the event. Just follow this link online to claim free tickets to the show at the Harrogate Convention Centre on 5-7 of November: harrogate.homebuildingshow.co.uk/yorkshirepost