Certain insurers won’t cover a home during a renovation project, so it is important to check what the insurer’s requirements are.

For anyone altering their property, the insurer may decide to alter the terms of its insurance cover because of the change in risk and an insurer could exclude storm, flood, theft, subsidence and accidental damage.

Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

In such circumstances, we can arrange a specialist renovation policy to ensure the right cover is in place. Many people assume that their contractor’s insurance covers the work, so question why they would need to take out additional cover.

A contractor should have a public liability policy to cover damages to third parties caused by their negligence. However, this is to protect the contractor and that cover will only respond if the contractor is proven negligent.

It can take many months or even years to prove negligence. So, if a fire broke and caused a total loss and if the contractor or their insurer disputes liability, it could be some time before the repair works start or they may not be covered at all, if there was no negligence and the property owner was relying on the contractors’ liability cover.

Some contractors may have an all-risks policy; however, this can be expensive and only covers the work in progress, not the existing structure.

Even when contractors have an all-risks policy with contract works cover, it will only cover the works if the contractor is responsible for insuring them.

It’s important to refer to the building contract and the insurance clauses in place as this confirms who is responsible for the insurance arrangements. Quite often, the contract requires the works and existing structure to be insured in joint names, which means the homeowner and the contractor.

A specialist renovation insurer will normally prefer to arrange cover on this basis. It’s important not to sign a contract without ensuring its conditions can be complied with.

Benefits of a renovation policy include having one policy covering buildings, contents, art, valuables, liability and renovation works; comprehensive cover on an all-risks basis to fully protect all assets, including the renovations; not having to rely on contractors’ insurance, which may or may not adequately cover the works and which will not provide any cover for the existing structure of the home. In the event of a claim there is one insurer and one loss adjuster so no disputes over whether a claim should be paid under the household policy or the contractors policy.

