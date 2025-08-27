How to fast-track your home extension while following the rules

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to recent changes to planning rules, many homeowners can now extend their homes more quickly – often without needing full planning permission at all.

These updates to permitted development rights (or PD rights) make it simpler to carry out common improvements, says Simon Rix, planning expert for the Homebuilding & Renovation Show and director of Planix.UK Planning Consultants, provided you follow a few key rules.

In recent years, the government has gradually expanded what’s allowed under permitted development, outlines Rix. “This means you can carry out certain types of building work without needing full planning permission – cutting down on paperwork, delays, and thus costs.”

Loft conversion bedroom with sofa, bed and dormer windows to both sides.

Key recent changes include more generous size limits for single-storey rear extensions – up to six metres for a semi-detached home or eight metres for detached, under the neighbour consultation scheme.

Rix says: “Loft conversions with rear dormers are now allowed in most cases, up to 40 cubic metres for terraced houses or 50 cubic metres for detached/semi-detached homes.

“Outbuildings and garden rooms, such as offices or gyms, can be built without planning if they meet height and use restrictions.”

He says side extensions are also allowed in many cases, as long as they’re single-storey and modest in scale.

However, not every home qualifies. “If your property is listed, in a conservation area, or subject to past restrictions, permitted development may not apply,” Rix warns.

If your home benefits from permitted development rights, you may be able to build a single-storey rear extension of up to three metres deep (four metres for detached homes) under standard PD, or up to six to eight metres under the larger extension scheme.

It is also possible to convert a loft into a bedroom or home office or create aa side extensionthat’s single-storey and no more than half the width of the original house.

Even though you may not need full planning permission, it’s still essential to follow the correct process to keep things smooth.

“Check whether any previous planning permissions or local restrictions remove your rights to extend under PD,” said Rix. “This can be done via your local council’s planning portal or with professional help.”

It is “strongly recommended” to submit a lawful development scheme.

“This isn’t mandatory, but it’s strongly recommended,” underlines Rix. “It’s a formal confirmation that your plans meet PD rules, and it’s useful when selling your home or dealing with mortgage lenders.”

He also advises the use of the neighbour consultation scheme.

“For rear extensions that exceed three metres (terraced/semi) or four metres (detached), you’ll need to notify neighbours and submit basic plans for prior approval,” says Rix. “This is quicker than full planning, and handled by the council in 42 days if there are no objections.”

Getting measurements right is also key.

“A few centimetres over the limit can mean your build doesn’t qualify,” he warns. “Work from accurate plans and, if possible, get a professional to check everything before you begin.

“Even if planning is easier, you’ll still need to comply with building regulations. That means proper insulation, fire safety, structural checks, and potentially drainage and ventilation considerations.”

The recent changes to PD rights make home extensions more accessible than ever, highlights Rix, but says that doesn’t mean anything goes.

“You still need to work within clear rules, and mistakes can be costly.