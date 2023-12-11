How to safely store wood for your wood-burning stove and avoid air pollution fines
However, buying wood that is not dried sufficiently and or poor storage habits could lead to fines for homeowners while putting their health at risk.
Here, Stuart Fitzgerald, managing director of domestic firewood supplier Firewood.co.uk, gives us his advice on how to safely store firewood. He says:
Tightened regulations mean residents in smoke control areas whose log burners emit more than three grams of smoke per hour, could be fined £300.
Even if your area is not covered, limiting emissions will help protect your
health.
How much smoke a stove emits depends on the firewood’s moisture content and although using ready to burn firewood containing less than 20 per cent moisture helps to reduce emissions, many homeowners have firewood storage habits that could cancel this out..
To keep firewood dry during rainy weather, stack it loosely to aid air circulation and cover it with tarpaulin. Position your stack of wood off the ground and ideally at least 20 feet away from your home.
This not only prevents water running from the side of your house onto the firewood, but also stops pests that burrow inside of wood piles from making their way into your home.
When storing firewood inside, ensure it does not touch your log burner as the heat can cause the wood to emit gases that cannot escape through the chimney.
Your stove’s manual will have details on storing firewood.