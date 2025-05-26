The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s also the traditional time for estate agents to get busy as people seek to move or decide to sell up. If you are looking to move, here are a few simple rules of engagement to save time, effort and disappointment.

Firstly, decide where you want to live. Not just the city or county but pin down the area and make it as small as possible. When our daughter was looking for her first home in London, she narrowed the search area down to a triangle of three streets. She moved and loved it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An eminent northern architect pointed out that the right place for your perfect home is based on highly precise geography: not only a particular street but a particular side of that street and the right end too.

It is all too easy for the heart to seduce the head into falling for a property, say Robin and Patricia Silver. Picture: The Press Association

Secondly, realistically set your budget but leave a little headroom. Don’t think that you can buy a property that’s £100,000 over your budget just because you like it. Don’t limit your search too rigidly, though, as you may be lucky enough to make a purchase that is on the market over your budget. Historic sale prices are readily available online at the Land Registry for all to see.

Do, however, anticipate receiving details of properties well outside your pocket or search criteria as selling agents are always optimistic that an extra few thousand pounds can be found if the property really suits a buyer. Occasionally that’s the case but generally it isn’t. Don’t be too dogmatic: perfection is rare but near perfection will generally be as good as it gets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third rule to make life calmer and more organised, set up your professional contacts: solicitor for conveyancing, surveyor to check the property condition not just with a “drive by” survey but a full survey which is worth its weight in gold, mortgage provider with at least an offer in principle, removal company, insurance broker etc.

Next rule is be patient. Just because you’ve decided to move doesn't mean that sellers have decided to sell. You may have to wait for the right property to hit the market. This is crucial as all too often, impatience leads to the purchase of the wrong property. There are far too many examples of “buyers’ remorse.”

Finally, if you’re moving to an area that is not familiar, get to know it well. If you need to be in a particular school’s catchment area, make sure you know where the boundaries are. If you need to commute to work or to be close to family, check journey times so you know what you’re letting yourself into. When you find a property in a location of your liking, visit it at various times of the day and on different days of the week. Remember that if you have a family that is going to be living with you, their requirements need to be taken into account.