Issues on the world stage at present might be best described as eventful, proving that nothing in life is certain, and that life therefore goes on. In fact, it's this very thinking that now seems to be driving the market.

Interest rates are moving around but nothing too dramatic, mortgage rates likewise with some enticing offers from most lenders.

Stamp duty rates have returned to their previous norm, with only limited signs of the lull predicted by some, and the traditional norm of a lively spring housing market has returned as well.

Tim Waring, prime residential, GSC Grays estate agents.

Properties that are properly priced are selling. Yes there are exceptions, often with more individual homes, but in other instances they are selling with competitive bidding circumstances added into the mix as well.

Indeed I have had two in the last fortnight with a colleague likewise. As for those not selling, valuation is widely accepted as being an art not a science, and agents’ opinions on price for the same property can vary. As for the reasons, perhaps that’s the topic of my next article

In the present improving market, managing chains involving multiple sales that only remain as strong as the weakest link, will necessitate proactive sales progression by experienced and dedicated teams this spring. Sitting alongside this is the need for reality, openness and dare I say reasonableness on the part of all involved in the sale process, especially if the present market momentum is to continue.

So to endorse the plea for honest negotiation in my Property Post article last month, perhaps I can part with some further words of wisdom from somebody who remains fascinated by the psychology of buying and selling.

Everybody needs to be realistic on timing. The English sales process does involve procedure and protocol across the board that agents, solicitors, lenders and other stakeholders are legally obliged to follow. It can’t be short circulated, but teamwork across the board can make the process quicker.

Openness might be an emotive word in relation to a property sale but simple tasks such as a seller completing the TA6 Property Information Form sent by a solicitor is essential prerequisite, and in a timely fashion.

This is also against a background of an obligation to provide material disclosure. Yes it might be 16 pages but when the answer to most questions is a simple yes or no, I don't understand why it is viewed by some vendors with suspicion especially when evasive answers are then viewed with caution by the purchaser and their advisers.

As for reasonableness, where do I start? Sadly, property sales and the related stresses and strains do not always bring out the best in people. Sometimes it’s understandable, sometimes less so. Either way, as an agent you can often understand why, so it is our job to find workable solutions. Thankfully common sense usually prevails, particularly one thinks of some of the difficulties being experienced by others across the world at the present time.