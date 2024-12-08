The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All Creatures Great and Small viewers across the world will instantly recognise Broughton Hall, a majestic Grade I-listed Palladian mansion with its sweeping driveway and colonnaded portico, as the not-so-humble abode of Mrs Pumphrey and her Pekingese Tricki-Woo.

And fans might also be intrigued to learn that they could actually stay there, in a private wing of the hall, luxuriating in an elegant and beautifully renovated apartment overlooking that famous portico, with views beyond across the estate’s magnificent rolling parkland.

The Chapel Flat at Broughton Sanctuary (formerly known at Broughton Hall Estate), near Skipton, has been renovated to blend heritage grandeur with a thoroughly modern and bold energy - an energy that reflects the eclectic vision of Roger Tempest, entrepreneur and current custodian of the 3,000-acre home of the Tempest family for more than 900 years.

Roger Tempest is the 32nd custodian of the magnificent Broughton Hall, near Skipton. The estate is now called Broughton Sanctuary and is home to a wellbeing centre, as well as 19 holiday homes from apartments to manses, which can be booked via broughtonsanctuary.co.uk and cottages.com. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Roger was brought up in the house with his parents, brother and sisters. The flat was his own home for eight years until he moved out two years ago. “Historic houses are always so used - filming and events, all the time,” he says. “You can’t survive without doing that.” So, he and his partner, artist Paris Ackrill, moved out and now live in a three-bedroom cottage with their five-year-old daughter.

He liked living in the flat, he says. He certainly put his own stamp on it. The kitchen-diner resonates with Tempest energy. The walls are vibrant yellow, while the kitchen cabinets are painted in a bold pink - a colour scheme inspired by his love of Brazil. “I think, in a historic house, we have got so much old stuff, that you need to insert a bit of the new, too,” he says.

One wall is taken up with a huge photographic mural of nearby Burnsall, which the Tempests once owned. Another wall features exquisite illuminated pictures by a Brazilian artist. In the fireplace sits a large photo of John Lennon. The dining table is one he saw in a James Bond film. Above it hangs a Murano chandelier that came from a castle he bought and renovated in Scotland. “It’s quite over the top,” he says.

The next-door sitting room is quite different, a grand but cosy space, 18th century, with gold framed portraits and paintings set against an opulent wallpaper copied from Temple Newsam. A library bookshelf by Gillows of Lancaster stands behind a comfy aubergine velvet sofa. The standout piece, however, is the fireplace carved by Roger’s great-grandmother Eleanor Blanche (Roger also takes us to see her woodworking room and tools). The beautifully worked surround features a rural hunting scene, Eleanor’s initials, and the Tempest family motto, “Love As Thou Finds”.

The pink and yellow kitchen-dining room at The Chapel Flat in a wing of Broughton Hall, at Broughton Sanctuary, near Skipton. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Chapel Flat has three bedrooms, all ensuite and with four-poster beds. Each is packed with incredible décor and finds, with furniture and other pieces repurposed in creative fashion - there are 16th century vestments from the chapel framed and hanging on one of the bedroom walls (the adjoining chapel is still in use).

One bedroom has walls clad in prints by David Hockney. “Hockney is one of the greats. I do think that he is extraordinary,” Roger says. A striking ensuite shower room features clashing geometric patterns. “This is me going a bit mad, but I think it all comes together,” Roger says.

The roll top baths are by Drummonds. “These are the best baths. They are so heavy they will last 100 years,” says Roger. (There are 24 bathrooms in the house overall, some converted from smaller bedrooms.)

The Chapel Flat, says Roger, is “a little compartment by itself. People love it”. Like the rest of the house, it uses biomass heating. He continues to upgrade and re-energise the estate, continuing the work of his late father, Henry, which saw coach houses, barns and stables, converted into a business park that is now home to 52 organisations.

The sitting room of the Chapel Flat at Broughton Hall, at Broughton Sanctuary, near Skipton. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Broughton Hall has been restored, renovated and updated and is available for hire for private house stays, corporate hospitality, special events - and of course, filming. providing an atmospheric period backdrop for TV productions including Gentleman Jack, Made in Chelsea, Ridley Road, Wuthering Heights and, of course, All Creatures Great and Small, featuring again in series five, when it became a hospital for recovering soldiers of the Second World War.

The house (most of which dates from 1597) featured prominently in the All Creatures season two Christmas Special, when the festivities moved from Skeldale to Mrs P’s, with Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley), James Nicholas Ralph), Helen (Rachel Shenton), Jenny (Imogen Clawson) et al taking fir trees and food through the doors. Mrs Pumphrey (Patricia Hodge) and Siegfried (Samuel West) even played carols together on a piano in the Drawing Room.

Roger watches sometimes. “Filming is really good fun,” he says. “These places are all about sharing them - they are for everybody, really.”

The Chapel Flat is just one of the estate’s 19 holiday homes, including lodges, mill cottages, farmhouses and manses.

Marbled wallpaper is used to stunning effect in the hall at the Chapel Flat at Broughton Hall near Skipton. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Onsite is Avalon, a state-of-the-art wellbeing centre created by Roger and Paris, opened four years ago, with a pool, Hydro pool, PT studio, sauna and steam room and facilities for yoga, meditation, spiritual and healing practices. Guests can use Avalon for a small extra cost.

The name change to Broughton Sanctuary reflects this new focus on wellbeing and the mission to be an oasis of peace, joy and regeneration - 250,000 trees have recently been planted. There are 50 week-long retreats a year offering transformational journeys to a better lifestyle, from trauma to menopause.

Also onsite is Utopia, a bistro in a walled garden by Dan Pearson. Roger says: “They are an endangered species, these places. They can be a great force for good. There is a lot going on here on every level, economically, environmentally, commercially, culturally.” He adds that Broughton Sanctuary employs 60 people, while another 700 people work on the business park.

Roger says: “I know my family has been here for 1,000 years, but every day it’s being used for some positive output – it can be charity, it creates jobs, it’s a celebration of human endeavour.”