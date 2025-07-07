The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s a new Scandinavian homes and interiors destination in town, although its name is a little harder to pronounce than IKEA. Nonetheless, Søstrene Grene is causing quite a stir with its brightly coloured, reasonably priced, nattily designed products, with kitchenalia, crockery and soft furnishings sitting alongside stationery and art materials.

When Danish retailer Søstrene Grene, pronounced suh-strahn-grah-nuh, opened in Harrogate last month, shoppers queued around the block for the cutting of the red ribbon, hundreds of them, lured in part by the enticement that the first 100 through the doors would be given a large black-and-cream tufted rug as a reward for their interest.

The enticement worked, and Harrogate shoppers turned out in droves. Søstrene Grene is a hit.

Opening day at Sostrene Grene in Harrogate.

Mikkel Grene, Group CEO and co-owner of Søstrene Grene, says: “Harrogate felt like a natural next step for us. Its historic charm, elegant architecture, and strong community spirit align closely with Søstrene Grene’s values.

“We are always looking for locations where our concept can genuinely connect, and Harrogate’s vibrant high street and appreciation for unique, quality experiences made it an ideal choice.”

Harrogate folk will like that. And the brand does seem to have hit on something that the UK High Street shopper has been missing. The new Harrogate store is right in the heart of the town centre, in a first floor unit on Cambridge Street. There is a lift, and a wide panelled staircase, adding a touch of drama and intrigue to a first visit.

Indeed, when you get to the top of those stairs, it does feel a little like stepping on to a theatre stage, dark walls and warm light, classical music, clever spotlighting on displays that have an art installation feel to them. Witness the hanging mobile of cooking utensils - I could do that, if I only could find somewhere to put it.

Sostrene Grene interiors are designed to add theatricality to shopping with dark walls and spotlighting.

Søstrene Grene was founded by Mikkel’s parents, Inger and Knud Grene, in 1973 in Aarhus, the second largest city of Denmark, on the eastern coast of the Jutland peninsula. Mikkel’s father was a ballet instructor, hence the classical music and theatrical atmosphere.

Mikkel says the brand aims to bring thoughtfully designed products and “a sense of calm and creativity to everyday living”, inspired by the Danish concept of hygge. This is a “Retail for the Senses” concept using lighting, colour and space to direct customers, allowing them to take in all the displays as they flow, serenely and organically, through the store.

“Each store is laid out as a sensory journey, guiding customers through a curated universe of homewares, furniture, kitchen items, stationery and gifts, all shaped by Scandinavian design values of simplicity and purpose,” Mikkel says. “It’s a space to slow down, find inspiration, and enjoy the small details that make a house feel like home.”

Shoppers are also guided around the store by helpful little notes from the Søstrene Grene, the Grene sisters, Anna and Clara, the “hosts”. Anna is the creative, aesthetically-driven one, Clara is the practical, orderly one. They sound lovely but, actually, they don’t exist. They are fictional characters, inspired by family members, used to tell stories about the products and inspire customers. I was sad not to meet them, even so.

It's all about summer tablescaping, all products from a selection at Sostrene Grene, with stoneware vase, £14.24; oil bottle, £5.36; napkins, £4.26, and more in-store.

Currently in store is the summer range, with an emphasis on outdoor and garden dining with a Mediterranean ambiance. Kristina Kirkegaard, head of Design at Søstrene Grene, says: “We currently focus a great deal on lovely pieces for summer tablescaping, such as playful ceramics, cheerful colours and thoughtful details that should help create a relaxed and inviting atmosphere.”

It’s all about making everyday moments feel special, she says. Look out for lovely ceramic cups, bowls and jugs with motifs of berries and olives; textured vases with woven handles in deep blue; checkered placemats; napkins with embroidered cherries; a butter dish with a lid of acacia wood; and a lovely ceramic oil bottle.

The autumn collection launches on July 31 and will bring interior design elements combining natural materials and warm deeper tones.

Kristina says: “Warm deeper tones are making a strong comeback, bringing a sense of comfort and inspiration to create welcoming spaces with a touch of hygge. Ultimately, it is about crafting spaces that feel warm, inviting, and perfectly suited to autumn’s slower pace.”

The summer collecction, all products from a selection at Sostrene Grene, with cushion, £19.98; woven planters, throws, sprigs (from £1.88), rugs, trays, jug and artificial plants.

Søstrene Grene has found that its customers want home décor, small furniture and hobby products. Mikkel says: “While our appeal spans a broad age range, our customers share a common appreciation for the calm, comfortable lifestyle inspired by Scandinavian living.”

They value designs that are beautiful, practical - and affordable. Søstrene Grene is very reasonably priced. Its products are made by its suppliers mainly in Europe and Asia, working with third-party auditors for factory inspections, followed up by inspections by its own staff in its office in Shanghai.

It says it has been working on phasing out many single-use products and focusing on developing items that can be used again and again.

The Harrogate opening is part of a wider plan to have 500 stores globally by 2027. It currently has more than 330 stores across 17 countries including Germany, France and the Nordics, with 45 locations in the UK.

It opened its new flagship store near Oxford Circus in March, its fifth London location, and plans to open 100 stores across the UK by 2030. Some have been in towns and smaller cities, in places where other retailers have closed.

“It’s an exciting time for the brand, and we’re focused on bringing the Søstrene Grene experience to even more high streets,” Mikkel says.

Mikkel Grene, Group CEO and co-owner of Søstrene Grene

“Yorkshire is an important region for us, with five stores now open across Leeds, Sheffield, York, Wakefield, and Harrogate. We’ve been really encouraged by the response from customers in these areas and continue to explore opportunities to grow our presence.”

Harrogate shoppers do indeed seem to be taking Søstrene Grene to heart. Mikkel says: “We’re excited to become part of such a welcoming and well-loved retail destination.”