When Chris Baker bought The Retreat in Newholm, just outside Whitby, he did so with his eyes wide open after staying there and being bowled over by the idyllic location and the fact that the property had completely lived up to its name and much, much more besides.

He says: “A friend had bought it in 2020 and she rented it out for holidays and for years she had been saying ‘come and stay in The Retreat’ and eventually I did.

“It was the early days of the pandemic. The weather was gorgeous and I got to the property and it was wonderful inside and out.

“When the friend told me she was looking to sell the house I contacted her within a few days and said: ‘how much?’.

The Retreat

“I had fallen in love with it and that’s why I bought it. I looked into the history and it dates from 1610 when it was a little farm with the first house built in Newholm on it.”

Chris has continued to let The Retreat for holidays with a no children and no pets rule and has seen a lot of repeat business, not least because of its tranquil, rural setting and its proximity to Whitby.

The time has come to sell, though Chris has left his mark. Along with the main house, there is also an old barn in the grounds, which has been converted into a self-contained annexe.

Listed with the Gorgeous Cottages holiday let website, The Retreat has an impressive amount of repeat business and no wonder.

The sitting room

On the market with Hope and Braim estate agents for £795,000, the cottage and its annexe are nestled in secluded gardens on the edge of the village and come with an interesting claim to fame as the property is said to have been previously owned by the editor of American Vogue.

Chris and his wife also have a flair for design and have curated every room to highlight the period features and create elegant spaces with a sense of calm.

The cottage has also been brought up to date with air-source heating and a Bose Sound System and also wi-fi.

The property has been extended through the ages and is surprisingly light and spacious inside whilst retaining its chocolate box good looks from the outside.

One of the bedrooms

Downstairs there is a country cottage kitchen with bespoke cabinetry and oak worktops plus there is an adjoining dining room. At one end of the cottage is a cosy lounge with a beamed ceiling and wood-burning stove, whilst at the other end is a double bedroom with its own ensuite shower.

Upstairs there is another double bedroom with ensuite bathroom and a third bedroom within the roof space above.

The separate stone barn in the garden has a living space and kitchen plus a bedroom with ensuite. Outside there are beautifully maintained gardens with mature trees on a half-an-acre plot that affords the cottage privacy and makes this home the perfect retreat.