This fabulous historic farmhouse near Hebden Bridge offers a chance to live the Good Life

Wadsworth Bank Farm is in an idyllic spot

This Grade II* listed property, near Hebden Bridge, is on the market for the first time in 36 years, which speaks volumes about how much it is loved.

Graham and Marilyn Hawkins bought Wadsworth Banks Farm in 1985 after a wide search for “the one”. “We wanted an older property with character and we had looked all over, including in the Leeds, Harrogate and York areas, before finding this,” says Marilyn. “As soon as I walked in, I turned to Graham and said ‘this is it’. It just felt right.”

The house, which mostly dates to the 17th century with a 15th century section, was a shell of a building when the Hawkins bought it, though it still had a great deal of architectural integrity thanks to its original panelling, stone mullions and historic beams. The home also has a connection with the famous Cragg Vale Coiners, a band of 18th century counterfeiters.

The dining room with mullion windows

The couple have since carefully reinstated a host of other period features and turned the property into a beautiful and much-loved family home. Outside, where there are three acres of land plus a garden, Marilyn’s love of growing vegetables is evident and over the years, the couple and their children have had horses, sheep, pigs, hens and ducks.

The house has a kitchen with Aga, utility room, pantry, a main hall with open fireplace and a galleried landing. The ground floor also has a dining room plus a snug and sitting room displaying the property’s medieval past and a hobby room.

Upstairs, the west wing has a bedroom with dressing room, a guest rooms and bathroom. The east wing has two double bedrooms, a bathroom and a study.

Outside, there is ample parking, seating areas, a vegetable garden, greenhouse, shed, plus barn stabling, a tack room, feed room, hay store and equipment area. There are three acres of grazing land over fields and paddocks.

The kitchen with Aga

Graham and Marilyn are selling to downsize and he says: “It has been a wonderful family home in the countryside with Hebden Bridge and its independent shops a few minutes drive away.

“We are selling because we are getting older and we need to retire to something smaller but we have loved living here and being part of a friendly and supportive community.”

Wadsworth Banks Farm, Mytholmroyds, is on the market for £1.25m. Contact: Fine and Country, tel: 01422 419890, ww.fineandcountry.com

A cosy sitting room with wood-burning fire

One of the bedrooms

The farmhouse is full of original features