Idyllic residential smallholding in a National Park
Glebe Farm, on the market for offers in excess of £600,000, is in a spectacular setting in the heart of Saltersgate Moor in the North York Moors National Park.The residential smallholding is set within the heart of Saltersgate Moor and sheltered by the Hole of Horcum
It has far-reaching moorland views from every window and, while private, it is just a ten minute drive from the market town of Pickering.
The century old property was built using reclaimed stone from a Methodist chapel and was remodelled in the 1980s.
The house has a kitchen, utility, two reception rooms, three bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside is a garden and orchard
Most Popular
The smallholding has 42.69 acres and buildings for storage/stabling. It is going to best and final offers on September 30.
For details contact Cundalls, Malton, tel: 01653 697820, www.cundalls.co.uk