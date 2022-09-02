Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has far-reaching moorland views from every window and, while private, it is just a ten minute drive from the market town of Pickering.

The century old property was built using reclaimed stone from a Methodist chapel and was remodelled in the 1980s.

The house has a kitchen, utility, two reception rooms, three bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside is a garden and orchard

Glebe Farm is in an idyllic psotion in the North York Moors National Park

The smallholding has 42.69 acres and buildings for storage/stabling. It is going to best and final offers on September 30.

For details contact Cundalls, Malton, tel: 01653 697820, www.cundalls.co.uk

A wider view of the location of Glebe Farm, which is sheltered by the Hole of Horcum