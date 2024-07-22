Improve or move: mortgage expert Andrew Milnes looks at options and implications

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re looking to upsize or relocate to an area closer to work or in a desirable school catchment area, the allure of a fresh start in the form of a new home and neighbourhood can be tempting.

However, relocating also comes with a hefty price tag. Estate agent fees, legal costs, and Stamp Duty can all add up, so you will need to work out if moving home is still within your budget.

Beyond the financial considerations, the entire process of moving home can be incredibly stressful from start to finish, so you will need to weigh up whether this is worth it and aligns with your long-term goals.

On the other side of the coin, you may want to consider renovating your existing property so you and your family can stay put by remortgaging.

This allows you to borrow additional money against the existing value of your home by releasing equity, financing improvements like a new kitchen, bathroom, or even an extension.

Once completed, these home improvements can add value to your property, potentially increasing the equity and resale value.

It’s worth noting that you are also permitted to undertake developments to your property to a certain level without going through the full planning process, such as a single storey extension, a conservatory, or a loft conversion, to name a few

However, check with your local authority planning team that permitted development is an option and you will need to check if you need to comply with building regulations, as lenders may not accept your application if you don’t have a completion certificate showing compliance.

If you are considering remortgaging, bear in mind that some lenders might have strict criteria regarding the type of improvements you can make before they agree to revalue your property and release the additional funds.

You should also consider that spending a significant sum of money on renovations doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll get the same return on investment in terms of your property’s value.

So, which path is right for you? The answer, as with most financial decisions, depends on your circumstances. Ultimately, the decision to improve or move is driven by your personal preferences and priorities.

There is no right or wrong answer. By carefully considering the financial implications, the potential disruption, and the long-term benefits of each option, you can make an informed choice to suit your needs.

At the end of the day, there’s no right or wrong, it’sabout getting the right advice.

A mortgage adviser will play a crucial role in guiding you through the pros and cons of each option, including how this could impact your current mortgage.

They will take into account associated moving costs and weigh them up against the projected cost of home improvements.