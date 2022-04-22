Income generating farmhouse in the Dales for sale with private waterfall and wild swimming pool

Rural idylls abound in Yorkshire but this beautiful live-work property is one of the best. Now for sale, Park House sits in the Yorkshire Dales National Park just outside the Swaledale village of Keld and comes with its own private waterfall and wild swimming spot.

At its heart is the main dwelling, an 18th century, four-bedroom farmhouse with an adjacent, income-generating bunk barn that sleeps 10 people. The 1.25 acre site also has five, all-weather, top of the range yurts to let with wood-burning stoves, heaters and their own shower rooms. There is also a barn with kitchen and dining facilities for guests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners Michelle and Ian Murphy bought the farmhouse and land just over 11 years ago. “We were living in Harrogate and we both worked in IT but we were looking for a change. It was Ian’s 40th birthday when we saw this property and we just thought ‘wow, that’s amazing’ and we decided to buy it. We have updated the farmhouse and upgraded the basic bunk barn into a luxury bunk barn,” says Michelle.

The waterfall and wild swimming spot that comes with the property

The couple later invested in the yurts that can be used all year round and they bought additional land that includes the waterfall and a stretch of river perfect for wild swimming. The Murphys are selling to semi-retire.

Michelle says: “It’s been an amazing place to live and work and it has been very lucrative in terms of revenue. We get lots of walkers staying here and there are five waterfalls within walking distance.

“Swaledale has the highest concentration of waterfalls in England. I will miss our own waterfall and the wild swimming when we go and we will also miss the lovely community in Keld. We will leave here with heavy hearts but it’s time for a new adventure.”

For those interested in buying this Dales home and business, there is opportunity to improve the already impressive revenue by opening the yurts year round rather than March to October. Estate agent Richard Thompson of Marcus Alderson estate agents says: “This is a highly successful and established lifestyle business in an amazing setting in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. It could also be one large country residence, if required.”

The farmhouse comes with a bunk barn/cottage and yurts

*Park House, Keld, is on the market for £925,000. with Marcus Alderson. Contact: Marcus Alderson, tel: 01748 822711, www.marcusalderson.co.uk. For more information on the Swaledale village of Keld visit www.keld.org.uk

Inside one of the cosy yurts

A kitchen dining area

The kitchen dining area for guests

The kitchen./diner for those staying in the yurts

A place to relax