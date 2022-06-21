Income generating village home with two detached holiday lets near Harrogate for sale

When Jane Fowler launched a search for a property project, she found the perfect location. The land, where she built her own home, along with two holiday barns, is in the pretty village of Bishop Monkton, which sits between Ripon and Harrogate. It also sits halfway along the Way of the Roses, the 170-mile cycling route between Morecambe and Bridlington.

For semi-retired business consultant Jane, it offered a new lifestyle and income generating potential. The three contemporary homes are of SIPs construction with eco-friendly hardwood windows and high levels of insulation, which has resulted in an impressive energy performance rating of B.

While they aren’t her only customers, cyclists have influenced the design of the detached barns, which have glazed gable ends to make the most of the rural views.

The three properties in Bishop Monkton, which the owner uses as a main home with two holiday lets

“A lot of cyclists are tall so I made sure that there are high ceilings and the baths are deep so they can properly soak their tired legs,” says Jane, who has also taken bike storage into account. “Cyclists make up about 40 per cent of guests and I’ve had the Belgium cycling team stay here for two weeks, including a doctor, chef, physiotherapist and two professional riders. "The rest of the bookings are people on holiday, those visiting family nearby or guests attending weddings and events like Tractor Fest at Newby Hall.”

While she has enjoyed her live-work home, Jane wants to spend more time horse riding and competing, hence the sale of the properties, whiuch are on the market for £1.25m with GSC Grays.

“I want to put my energy into competing and I have permission to build a cottage next door to this site so I won’t be going far because I love the village,” she says. Her own house and the two holiday lets could also be used as a multi-generational home. “It’s a proven business that has been run for seven years but the house and two barns also offer other options,” says Jane.

The main house has a hall, sitting room, open plan living/dining kitchen, a main bedroom with dressing room and ensuite, a guest bedroom with ensuite, a third bedrooms and a study/bedroom. Outside is a large garden and separate garage and carport.

A kitchen in one of the properties

The two barns each have an open plan living space, two bedrooms and a bathroom, utility/drying room and gardens. The whole site sits in 0.69 acres. For details of the sale contact: GSC Grays, tel: 01423 590500, www.gscgrays.co.uk

The main home

One of the light-filled houses with rural views

An open plan living space in one of the holiday lets