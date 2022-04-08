This super-size terraced house in Harrogate is in the frame for film and photography shoots after a fabulous makeover

Ruth and Martin Cotterell are a dream team when it comes to interiors. She is a former head of marketing at Heal’s and before that she worked for Habitat, while he is a designer/art director. Their natural flair for styling and their knowledge of what is required for film and photo shoots means their home can now contribute to its keep.

The large, period end terrace house in Harrogate is on the books of Yorkshire- based Lifestyle Locations, which operates across the north of England. The company specialises in helping film-makers to find the perfect places to capture scenes for movies and drama series, along with TV and online adverts, while making sure there is a choice of homes available for those looking for a stills photography shoot.

The financial reward for letting your home as a film or photography location is generally between £400 and £800 a day. “We had a flat in London that we used to let out for shoots and we thought this house would work really well too. It’s big with great light and high ceilings and it’s ideal for wide angles,” says Ruth.

The Cotterells large, end of terrace home in Harrogate which has had a major makeover

She and Martin bought the property in January 2021 in the midst of the nationwide lockdown, which saw them swap their home in south-east London for a larger property in Ruth’s native

Yorkshire.

“We were worried about the air quality where we lived in London as the children always seemed to have coughs so that was one reason for the move and the other is that my family is up here and I wanted to be near to them,” she says. “We loved living in London when we were in our twenties but it didn’t give us the lifestyle we want now.”

Harrogate was top choice for house hunting thanks to its good schools, host of amenities and proximity to countryside. The direct trains to London were also a draw for when the Cotterells want to go down for business or to visit friends and says Ruth: “Everything you need is on the doorstep here in Harrogate.”

The kitchen that was in the house was still in good condition but the Cotterells have had it spray painted and tiled the wals with metro tiles

While competition for properties was and still is still fierce, the Cotterells were in a position to proceed and their house was the first place they viewed. “We walked in and it just felt perfect. It needed updating but that was great because it allowed us to put our own stamp on it,” says Ruth.

One of the first jobs was to completely revamp the shower room on the first floor but the most radical change was to the ground floor. What was a dining room, a back room and a small room off the kitchen were combined into one large, L-shaped, open- plan space with French doors leading onto the garden.

“We lived in the house as it was before for the first few months but having the three separate rooms just didn’t feel like the best use of space. Now we have one big social area curving round to the kitchen. It’s so much better, especially with children,” says Ruth, who upcycled the existing kitchen units by having them spray painted by a specialist company in Farrow & Ball’s Stiffkey Blue and adding brass handles. The beige wall tiles were swapped for crisp white metro tiles.

In the sitting area, one wall and the existing fireplace were painted in Inky Prose, a dark blue/black paint by Valspar, which also helps the TV look unobtrusive. The rest of the walls were painted brilliant white and the Sputnik-style pendant light is from Wayfair, while the grey sofa is from Heal’s and the blue sofa is from Made.com. In the dining area, the table was bought from Ikea in 2009 while the 1960s G-Plan sideboard behind it is still going strong and offers plenty of storage.

The entrance hall has been repainted to enhance to star of the show - the orignal stained glass

Upstairs, creating a panelled effect in the main bedroom has made a big difference and was achieved by gluing strips of wood dowling to the wall before painting it. “It’s something we did in London in a house we used to rent and it’s simple but very effective,” says Ruth, who added a contemporary four-poster bed to fill the huge, high-ceilinged space. Painting this room in Dulux Mallard Green was a masterstroke that creates cosiness. The guest bedroom on the middle floor has blush pink walls and a sensational looped timber Skipper light from Tom Raffield.

Pictures are a huge feature in every part of this house as the Cotterells have a big collection of artwork that they regularly add to. The latest is a Choose Love print, which they bought in support of Ukraine, and they are also members of Print Club London, which sells limited edition prints for under £50.

Vintage and antique items too are a mainstay and Ruth and Martin have added to their existing finds thanks to Harrogate stores including Bo Grove on Oxford Street, where they found their Chesterfield armchair and other treasures.

The couple are now busy decorating and fitting out a flat in the Nidderdale village of Summerbridge that they plan to use as a second home and Airbnb. “It’s only a 20-minute drive away and it’s surrounded by countryside, which is another reason why we have no regrets about moving up to Yorkshire,” says Ruth.

The staircase runs up two storeys and is backed by feature walls with the Cotterells collection of art

Useful Contacts: *Ruth and Martin’s home is available for photography and film shoots via www.www.lifestylelocations.co.uk.; *Find more pictures of Louise and Martin’s home on Instagram @homeontheparade; *BoGrove antique and vintage homeware store, Oxford Street, Harrogate; *Sink in the shower room from UK Bathrooms, Ripon, www.ukbathrooms.com; *Kitchen unit spray painters, www.spraygroup.co.uk

The sitting area is light-filled and cosy

The open plan dining area leading into the sitting room

The enormous main bedroom has been cleverly styled