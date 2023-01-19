One of the Whitby area’s most spectacular homes with some of the best sea views in Britain is set to go under the hammer.Hornblower Lodge is a former foghorn station that sits on a clifftop on the Cleveland Way between Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay.The property, which has income generating potential, is coming up for auction with a guide price of £525,000.

This is a significant reduction on its asking price in 2021 when it was last on the market. The building dates back to 1904 and after being decommissioned in 1988, it was later turned into a home.

The latest owners have cared for and renovated the property, which comes with a one-bedroom holiday let along with a tearoom which is now closed but has a self-contained kitchen, serving kiosk and patio areas.

The main home has a hallway, living room with raised dining area, kitchen with breakfast area, snug, shower room, bathroom and boiler room plus four bedrooms, one with an ensuite.

Hornblower Lodge sits on a sturdy cliff on the Cleveland Way between Whitby and Robin Hood's Bay

Many of the rooms offer stunning sea and countryside views. Outside has a driveway and large lawn.

Hornblower Lodge sits in just under an acre of land and the cliff it sits on has been checked and is sound, according to Andy McFaull, Auction House manager for North East and North Yorkshire.

The property is for sale by online streamed auction on February 14 at 12 noon with Auction House North East. Visit www.auctionhouse/northeast for more details.

Viewing of the property is strictly by appointment.

The property retains its original foghorn

The History of Hornblower Lodge: The land was purchased by the Trinity House Corporation in the 1850s and by the end of the decade the plot on which Hornblower Lodge sits housed one of two neighbouring lighthouses.

At the turn of the century the lighthouse was demolished and replaced with Whitby Foghorn Station.

The station issued four sharp blasts of sound within a 90 second window to warn passing ships of danger until it was decommissioned in 1988.

The owners purchased the property in 2007 and have loved and cared for it while carrying out many improvements over the years.

The property sits on the beautiful Cleveland Way

The sitting room with dining area

The kitchen attractive and spacious

One of the bedrooms