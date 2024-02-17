Incredible renovated farmstead for sale on Ilkley Moor with remarkable interiors and exceptional views

Gill Robinson was walking her dogs in Addingham Moorside on the lower slopes of Ilkley Moor when something made her turn round as she took a route back home through a farmyard.

“I saw the farmhouse and immediately knew I wanted to live there,” says Gill. “I loved the buildings and the idyllic, peaceful location with amazing views right over to Whernside and Bolton Abbey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly, Hardwick House Farm wasn’t for sale but that didn’t stop Gill from raving about it to her friends, one of whom spotted it on the market three months later.

The farmstead on Ilkley Moor

Fate again had played a master stroke and Gill, who lived in Ilkley at the time, lost no time in putting in an offer for the asking price.

“It went to sealed bids, so it was a nerve-wracking business but I got it,” says Gill. “It needed a lot of work and so I started making plans for what was a massive renovation project.”

That was almost 11 years ago and since then she has worked her magic on the homestead of Hardwick, which includes Hardwick House Farmhouse, which is her home, Hardwick House Barn, now let on a shorthold tenancy, and Woolcombers, now a holiday let in what was a former barn used for the dipping, hanging and combing of sheep wool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, the time has come for Gill to move back into Ilkley due to an eye health issue, which will prevent her from driving.

The farmhouse kitchen

“I can walk from here to Ilkley in half an hour but I can’t do it in all weathers and I have to be practical, so we are selling,” she says.

Hardwick, which was originally settled in 1379 by a Mr Hardwick, is now for sale with Dacre, Son and Hartley and looks set to attract plenty of attention thanks to its sensational makeover and its enviable location in a tucked away rural idyll that is close to Ilkley. (Sign up for our free Yorkshire Post newsletters now https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/newsletter)

Paul Wilson, a director at Dacres in Ilkley, said: “Nestled at the east end of Moorside Lane, which is a no through road, with stunning, far-reaching views across the beautiful Wharfe Valley, this is a one-of-a-kind sale of a property that also generates an income.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Encircled by its own 23 acres of rolling pasture and moorland, with open countryside as far as the eye can see, it is a perfect location for those seeking peace and tranquillity, but it is only a short 15-minute drive to Ilkley, while the village of Addingham is just down the hill.”

The farmhouse dining room

Those lucky enough to buy the property have a lot to thank Gill for, though she also lays a huge amount of credit at the door of the builder she has used on all her projects.

She says: “I have an amazing builder, Dave Barwick from BBC Builders and together we created my dream home. It is such a peaceful location with no noise, and the most amazing views.

“I couldn’t have asked for more but everything needed doing from top to bottom and the property is also listed, so nothing was straightforward but I knew exactly what I wanted and together Dave and I made it happen using reclaimed materials where possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gill also used modern technology, including air source heat pumps to generate hot water and power the central heating in both the farm and barn with underfloor heating.The Woolcombers has LPG hot water and a multi-fuel stove and all three properties are situated around a courtyard.There is also plenty of parking for multiple vehicles.

The Woolcombers , a converted barn used as a holiday let

Gill lives in the main farmhouse and will miss it when she leaves and says: “The Woolcombers was the final project and I felt with such a long history I needed to do it justice.

“It was built on the side of a large bolder, which is a Scheduled Ancient Monument, because of the cup and ring carvings on it.

“It has its own enclosed private garden and since finishing it has been a really successful holiday let with plenty of rustic charm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her attention to detail is remarkable as is the upcycling. There are solid oak doors and sliding sash windows, carved oak and exposed beams, along with rusty corrugated tin sheeting salvaged from a barn, which Dave made into an internal feature wall.

Everything has been designed around the views which can be enjoyed from every room and there are characterful new additions including an owl hole window and a magical mouse house with its own wooden door.

Hardwick Farm House and Hardwick House Barn both have three bedrooms, all with ensuites and Woolcombers has a mezzanine sleeping area, shower room and living area,

Outside, there is a dining terrace and fire pit with seating plus lawns, raised vegetable beds, fruit trees and a walled garden. There is also an undeveloped barn available to purchase by separate negotiation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gill adds: “The outside space is just magical. I have been rewilding the land for two years now, which encourages an amazing variety of wildflowers and wildlife to flourish. It’s nice to feel that I am helping the environment and giving nature space to do what it does best, which is providing in abundance when it is given the chance.”