Incredible rural home for sale near the famous Drummer Boy Walk and in walking distance of Richmond

When Craig and Michelle Smith bought The Boathouse on the fringe of Richmond in 1998, the plan was to stay for two to three years before moving back down south.

“I worked for Coca-Cola and moved north to take up a regional director post covering Yorkshire and the North East so Richmond was ideally placed for that,” says Craig.

“The plan was to move back down to London to be near the head office but we fell in love with the property and the location and decided to stay here. The house is in an incredible rural location by the Drummer Boy walk, in its own cocoon next to the Swale, and yet it’s a 15 minute walk to the market place in Richmond.”

The Boat House is tucked away out of sight but is by the Drummer Boy Walk in walking distance of central Richmond

Since buying the property, which comes with 12.5 acres and fishing rights, the Smiths have transformed it with a major renovation and two extensions. They are selling to downsize now their two sons have flown the nest and the property is now on the market for £1.25m but Craig says: “We plan to stay in Richmond. We love the town and it has all the amenities you need.”

Estate agent Tim Gower, Head of Residential at Robin Jessop estate agents, says: “The property is situated in an idyllic position adjacent to the River Swale and is secluded and peaceful yet only a short walk to the town centre. It is a real hidden gem.”

It has an entrance hall and a formal dining room leading to a large living room and sunroom with three sets of bifold doors. These deliver light, views and access onto the patio and gardens.

The ground floor also has a large kitchen/diner, an office, shower room and a utility room/boot room with internal access into the double garage. There is a separate stairway to bedroom five, which would work well as guest accommodation and on the first floor there are four further double bedrooms.

An overview of the house and its spectacular location

Outside, The Boathouse has large gardens to the front of the property with lawns, borders, patios and a pond. There is also an orchard and raised vegetable beds, a log shed, wooden barn and a large outbuilding with mains power and water that could be converted to a home office, games room or accommodation.

The whole property is fenced and has electric gates at the end of the private drive. It provides scope for those with an equestrian interest or for a change of use if a change of lifestyle is required. Contact: Robin Jessop, tel: 01969 622800, www.robinjessop.co.uk

The glazed extension looking over the gardens

The sitting area

A dining area with beautiful wood table

A patio overlooking the pond

A terrace overlooking the grounds