Inside the exotic garden of the Yorkshire YouTube blogger bringing a slice of the tropics to Wakefield in winter

It started with a hardy banana plant, for father-of-four Kristofer Swaine, and has grown to a vast collection of finds from far warmer climes.

There are yuccas and agaves, alongside rows of aloes and gingers, and a jungle hut hidden in the foliage of a palm species collection.

Mr Swaine, whose YouTube channel has amassed thousands of followers, never dreamed he would one day house one of the North's most exotic gardens.

But from a boy, potting potatoes with his father and grandfather, he has always had an interest in gardening, setting him on a pathway to his unusual hobby.

Mr Swaine said it was around 15 years ago, newly married and having just bought his first home with wife Alexa, that he came across a banana plant in the local garden centre.

"It sort of spiralled from there," the now 39-year-old said. "I got hooked. Looking for more different plants, more unusual plants.

"There's palm trees, bamboo, hardy bananas, colourful flowers. Some spiky plants. I've got a nice little 'jungle hut' as well. On a summer's day, it's like being in the tropics."

Mr Swaine, in his day job, runs a tourist information centre and art gallery shop.

But from that first banana plant, inspiration was born. Great Cliff Exotic Garden in Crigglestone now measures 50m long, with the domain's upkeep documented online.

It had been a very "traditional" space, said Mr Swaine, with a lawn and a vegetable patch looking out over open fields.

Now it is filled with big foliage plants like bananas and gingers, then Colocasia and Ensetes. Then a dash of colour with blooms from Dahlias, Zinnias and Cannas. It is believed his palm species collection may be the biggest planted out in Northern England.

"I always dreamed of having a big garden," said Mr Swaine. "This one was a blank canvas."

Through the transformation, work is detailed in blogs, on Facebook, and on YouTube at Exotic Gardening U.K: Yorkshire Kris, with the gardens opened up periodically for charity.

Each season brings its own challenges, from sowing in spring with the couple's four children, aged three to 14. Then in October, keeping an eye on early frosts.

"Winter checks keep me busy," said Mr Swaine. "For the spiky plants, the cactus, I put a plastic sheet over to keep the rain and snow off that comes with a Yorkshire winter.

"Even the hardy bananas have to be wrapped up with straw."