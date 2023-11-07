This year’s RIBA House of the Year Awards have recently been announced and the shortlisted properties are well worth looking at in detail on www.architecture.com. The Jury Chair, Dido Milne, said of this year’s shortlist: “This year’s RIBA House of the Year shortlist includes a range of exciting new typologies, including a rethink of the family terraced house and a model for collective rural living.Here we have everything. From homes inserted into tight urban sites and new life breathed into existing structures, to detached rural homes where the architect has been given free rein to reimagine the baronial hall or lakeside retreat.

Localism is a recurring theme, with architects engaging with the local vernacular without being slaves to tradition, and local sourcing of materials targeting both embodied and operational carbon to deliver genuinely sustainable design.

One of the houses that caught my attention, following on from my previous article, about "Less is More”, is Hundred Acre Wood, in Arygll and Bute by Denizen Works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is at first glance somewhat austere, but looking in detail, it is clearly a highly appropriate response to its site.

Ric Blenkharn

In an unrivalled isolated position overlooking Loch Awe, the design draws from Scotland’s architectural heritage. Innovatively clad in grey harling, but using recycled TV screens, the building evokes a fortress standing proud in the landscape.

Windows are discretely position, seemingly at random, but placed specifically to focus on breathtaking views. The interior is a triumph. Perhaps too bare for many, but I can imagine the sense of awe entering each subsequent space.

The feeling of height, light and an incredibly restricted palette of materials, give an almost monastic reverence. Interiors free from clutter and instead space to truly appreciate for what it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was designed and constructed over an eight-year period and the main challenge of the brief was how to create an architecture appropriate for the setting which contained no other built context.

Early conversations for the house focused on the history of Scottish architecture, from brochs and tower houses to Mackintosh, whilst drawing inspiration from the sculptural works of Eduardo Chillida.

A sense of protective outer shell was key as a response to the exposed site and harsh weather. To me the building is a tremendous response to both brief and setting,.

Creating simple interior spaces with a minimal palette of materials help create rooms of calm. Placing windows to focus on contained views help encourage a sense of place and root a house in its immediate environs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the other shortlisted properties, I’m drawn to Saltmarsh House by Niall McLaughlin Architects. Over many years, McLaughlin have produced some exquisitely detailed buildings and Saltmarsh is no exception.

RIBA note that it is “located on the Isle of Wight with uninterrupted views across Bembridge Harbour and is a stunning example of modern architectural design."

I agree. Visit the RIBA’s website www.architecture.com for more details and pictures.