Yorkshire-based 247 Blinds has collaborated with interior designer, digital creator and finalist on BBC One’s Interior Design Masters’ Siobhan Murphy to launch a range of roman blinds and curtains inspired by her love of Art Deco styling and maximalist aesthetic.

The collection is a colour explosion designed for a style-conscious consumer looking for something a little different for their window dressings. Castleford based Siobhan, who has116K followers on her Instagram account @interiorcurve, says: “My inspiration for this collection was rooted in my deep appreciation and love for maximalist aesthetics, the timeless charm of art deco architecture and my love of all things tropical and colourful.

“Travel is always such an inspiration for me and in particular glamorous destinations such as Palm Springs, Beverly Hills and Miami inspired the colours and look of this collection. We have striking stripes, hand-painted oversized colourful banana leaves, art deco seashells, flamboyant birds, scallops, beautiful bamboo trellis and more, it’s a feast for the eyes and is a surefire way to make a statement.

“With this collection, I wanted to redefine the role of blinds and curtains. Beyond their practical function, I envisioned them as transformative elements for living spaces. This collection aspires to be a striking focal point, turning conventional window treatments into captivating design features, forget a feature wall this year it’s all about a feature window instead.”

Siobhan Murphy

Amy Wilson, designer for 247 Blinds ,said: “We are delighted to be working with Siobhan. The Interior Curve Collection is a masterclass in pattern and there is something for everyone, from the gentle repeated pattern of Deco Sea Shells and Opulent Scallop which will inject subtle colour and elevate a neutral home through to the bolder Palm Springs & Miami which will guarantee a real statement at your window.”

For those interested, 247 Blinds offer unlimited free samples so that you can see and feel the quality of the Interior Curve collection. To browse the full Interior Curve collection, visit www.247blinds.co.uk/interior-curve-collection