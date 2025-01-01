Interior design trends set to define home style in 2025

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what’s gaining traction in the world of interiors trends for 2025...

Plaster pink kitchens

“Shades of grey, green and blue remain popular in kitchens, but there’s another colour trend that’s been steadily emerging over the past year – warm plaster pink,” reveals Victoria Harrison, editor at home and design platform, Houzz.

A striking modern living room filled with characterful elements add a personality and warmth to the space; illustrating Intentional Clutter trend. Photo: Simpson &Voyle/Anna Stahaki/PA.

“Somewhere between a soft pink and a chalky plaster tone, this shade is a warm neutral that has a calming effect,” adds Harrison. “Thanks to its versatility, it pairs well with pale wood and white, but can be beautifully offset with contrasting hues, such as dark green or blue.”

When paired with pale wood, soft plaster pink creates a gentle colour palette, says Lindsay Anderson, design manager at Sustainable Kitchens. “This gives the room a sanctuary-like feel and serves as a lovely base for a kitchen,” she adds.

“Because plaster pink acts as a warm neutral, you can easily introduce elements such as artwork, plants and accessories to add character to the space,” Anderson highlights.

Intentional clutter

This tucked away utility space has ample storage and can be conveniently accessed and concealed when necessary. Photo: HUX London/PA.

At first glance, the word ‘clutter’ may be off-putting - but despite the name, this isn’t a trend of messy interiors, Harrison assures. “Rather, it’s an interiors style that describes a home which feels authentic and lived-in,” she notes.

A stark contrast from minimalism, Harrison says the idea of ‘intentional clutter’ is all about embracing abundance. “Whether it’s shelves filled with quirky collections, or a gallery of favourite pictures, it injects warmth and personality into spaces without feeling staged,” she adds.

Clutter might have carefree connotations, but doing this look well doesn’t happen by accident. As Angela Simpson, creative director at Simpson & Voyle, says: “Clients are eager to showcase their personalities and unique style in their home design through curated vignettes.

“With our guidance, clients are thoughtfully selecting meaningful objects to display, while arranging them in beautiful compositions and often tying in elements like consistent accent colours, for a cohesive, intentional feel.”

Bold, richly detailed wall pattern pairs beautifully with an ornate overhead light fixture. Photo: LEIVARS Interiors Studio/Nick SmithPhotography/PA.

Playful patterns

In fact, there are plenty of trends to please maximalists in 2025, as richly detailed wallpaper and patterned upholstery are also set to become more prominent, notes Harrison.

“When it comes to wall coverings, we’re seeing many delicately patterned wallpapers with a nod to the past,” she continues. “There’s also been a particular re-emergence of folk motifs on wallpapers and an attention to craftsmanship that both point to a growing revival of folklore and folk traditions.”

As for upholstery, Harrison says there’s been a rise in colourfully patterned sofas and armchairs, ranging from traditional chintz to more contemporary graphic designs.

“We expect the popularity of patterns to continue into 2025, which supports an overall shift towards warm and personalised living spaces,” Harrison adds.

Rebecca Leivars, managing and creative director at LEIVARS Design Studio, agrees: “From richly detailed wallpaper to colourfully patterned upholstery, clients are embracing vibrant colour palettes and patterns.”

When choosing bolder wall coverings for clients’ homes, she says nostalgic patterns, which complement architectural styles, pair well with ornate accent features.

Lots of layers

Layering textures and colours will dominate interior design in 2025 - particularly because it aligns with a desire for personalised, emotionally connected spaces that offer comfort, creativity and flexibility, explains Lucy Steele, paint and interiors expert for V&CO Paint.

“The ability to mix and match different tactile and visual elements appeals to those seeking dynamic, balanced interiors, that cater to both aesthetic desires and wellbeing needs,” says Steele.

“This trend is perfect for those seeking a little extra individuality that embraces both modern and traditional styles.”

Tucked-away utility rooms

As homeowners search for clever ways to optimise smaller properties, tucked-away utility spaces have become a growing trend, notes Harrison. While many don’t have space for laundry equipment in their kitchen, others simply want to keep their kitchen homely and harmonious (with laundry out of sight!).

“Historically, utility rooms have been in kitchens, but that’s changing and clients are looking for alternatives for a variety of reasons,” says Felix Milns, founder of bespoke kitchen specialists, HUX London.

“If they don’t already have a designated utility space, clients are exploring clever ways to create them, from converting basement or garage spaces to creating small extension spaces,” Milns adds. “With a tucked away utility area, you can minimise clutter and increase storage space, which are priorities for most homeowners.”

Colourful bathroom suites

Many bathroom designers are replacing stark white sanitaryware with colour and texture, which add personality and warmth without overpowering the space, says Harrison. “Expect to see bold shades of green, along with brown, pink and blue used for vanities, baths and basins,” she notes.

Plus, instead of adding just one coloured element such as a vanity, Anna Agapova, creative director at O&A Design, says complementing vibrant hues with retro-style pastels, such as mint or lilac, is catching on.

“Pairing these colours creates a striking visual contrast, without overpowering the space,” observes Agapova.

Wooden elements

“Wood brings a sense of warmth, cosiness and texture to interiors,” says Steele. “In a world where people are looking for comfort and personal sanctuary in their homes, wood is an ideal material to create inviting, tactile spaces.

“Its versatility allows it to be used in various ways, from hardwood floors and cabinetry to accent walls and furniture.”

And if you hope to create a calm aesthetic with creamy brown tones to complement rooms filled with timber treatments, Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2025 - Mocha Mousse - is ideally timed for this trend.