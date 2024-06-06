International Homebirth Day: First baby born at Lovell Homes Howden development

Beth Clark has welcomed the first baby born at Howden's Lovell Homes development, Saddlers Grange.

Last September, Beth made the decision to have a homebirth at her new home and is now reflecting back on the decision for International Homebirth Day.

International Homebirth Day is a global celebration dedicated to recognising the beauty, empowerment, and benefits of giving birth in the comfort of your own home. Observed annually, this day aims to raise awareness about home birth as a safe and viable option for many families, supported by skilled midwives and healthcare professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Jesse is Beth and Andy’s second son, and the couple were so pleased to be able to have a home birth in their new home. It wasn’t a hugely difficult decision for Beth, as she explains:

Beth Clark and family.

“I always liked the idea of a home birth, but I was a bit nervous. It was actually my health visitor who seriously suggested it and got the ball rolling in my mind. I really liked the idea of staying at home, where I was comfortable and felt safe, and I learned that it really boosts the hormones needed for birth.

I found the midwives at Goole to be very supportive of my decision. The team there is extremely passionate about home birth and helped me to have the most beautiful experience.”

The trend of home births is increasing, with, about one in every 40 births in England (2.3 per cent in 2020) being at home. For the first time in five years, this has shown a slight increase compared to 2.1 per cent in 2019. Beth recalls her experience:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everything about having a homebirth was homely (for want of a better word!), and it felt like such a beautiful and natural experience. The midwives kept the house spotless; you wouldn’t have known I’d given birth. Even the towels were washed, dried and back in the cupboard by bedtime! It’s lovely too that I am reminded of Jesse's birth every time I go into our kitchen.”

Sarah Lancaster, Regional Sales Manager, at Lovell Homes, commented: