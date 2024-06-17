For the uninitiated, this is a television series following the exploits of a social media orientated estate agency in central London, which sells properties upwards of £1m, with "super prime” above £10m being its speciality.

It comes with attention grabbing headlines and brilliant PR. However what has social media actually done for the property sector? Does it actually help sell homes and who are the winners?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In its most basic form, estate agents need to firstly go out and get properties onto their books. They then need to sell them so they can be paid.

Alex Goldstein

It’s not rocket science. However what we have seen in recent years, through platforms like Instagram, is a glamorised, unrealistic portrayal of how estate agents actually operate.

Ask yourself, do photographs on social media of your estate agent sipping their skinny-oat-milk-latte, mean you will call them to sell your home?

Do the Hollywood-style property videos mean that you will make an offer? I’m not convinced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Social media has continued to play on peoples’ insecurities and what you see online, isn’t what actually exists in real life. This goes for properties and agents.

One can put information online about a property, however having full virtual tours, floorplans and a plethora of images has downsides such as security, digital footprint and disincentivising viewers to engage with the agent.

So having 20,000 plus followers online would surely mean that you are an estate agent at the top of your game? I thought this was the case until I was shown around an expensive property by a negotiator at a super prime agency.

Introduced as the rising star with a large social media following, I thought I may have met my match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What ensued was a viewing to remember. Having arrived 20 minutes early, from across the road I noticed what seemed to be the owner go into the property.

My clients arrived and we rang the bell. The cleaner let us in, all the lights were off, mess everywhere and no agent in sight.

We ambled around the two bedroom property (not the three as advertised) and the agent joined us claiming they were actually early and were waiting outside.

It was immediately clear they didn’t know anything about the property and I pulled the agent aside to say that I knew the owner was in and could hear the shower was on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t get me wrong, social media has its uses. You can get information and properties out to your audience effortlessly, however it must be thought through.

Social media has created more distance between estate agents, their vendors cand buyers.

Yet this is a people and emotions business with technology being a tool in that order. The number of social media followers an has agent doesn’t equate to experience or knowledge.