Gone are the days of individuals viewing multiple properties because they’re bored on a weekend. If someone comes to view your home, they will usually have done their research beforehand.

As a result, if someone wishes to view your home, as an owner you know you are a good distance down the road already. So when that call comes through from an agent to arrange a viewing, grab the opportunity with both hands.

However a few recent instances have left me utterly staggered as to what some agents think is acceptable when it comes to viewing protocol.

Alex Goldstein

Firstly, the call through to the estate agent themselves. After several attempts with the phone just ringing out or having to leave a voicemail, I finally got through to someone in the office to arrange a viewing for myself and a client.

The agent was speaking so quickly and was incredibly keen to get me off the telephone. This left no time to run through the property or give the agent the opportunity to quiz me about my client.

They just glibly arranged it and sent me an automated confirmation email and there was good reason for their extreme haste. Evidently the negotiator and their colleagues were drowning in incoming telephone calls. Not a great start.

We then come to the viewing itself. From my perspective, I would expect any agent to be there five to ten minutes early, open up the property, turn lights on and be ready.

What ensued was the viewing agent turning up late, with an envelope of keys for multiple properties that they had to work through to get us inside.

We were bundled into the house and I asked them to fill us in about the property and what the vendor was looking to do as an onward purchase. As this was their first time to the property, they didn’t have any answers.

Their response was "I only open the door”. My heart sank as we were left to our own devices, whilst the agent got on their phone to catch up on their social media.

After 20 minutes, the client and I were informed that the viewing agent needed to leave for their next appointment. Bearing in mind the property we were looking around was more than just a one-bedroom apartment, we made it clear we weren’t overly happy about this.

The viewing agent then said they would leave us at the property whilst they went onto their next viewing and they would be back shortly. I was truly taken aback.

The the estate agency rang to get my feedback but simply wanted to tick a box and the conversation promptly ended. If I was given more time, I could have elaborated on what my client thought about the property and perhaps feedback how they could improve their viewings.

So when it comes to instructing your agent, observe how they operate. Viewings are like gold nuggets, but no vendor likes wasting their time with fool’s gold.