The former family home of the late poet Ted Hughes is on the market in Heptonstall. The Beacon, Heptonstall, and its hilltop location with incredible, uninterrupted views is said to have inspired the works of Hughes and his wife Sylvia Plath with Plath writing to her mother in America: “Climbing along the ridges of the hills, one has an airplane view of the towns in the valleys; up here it is like sitting on top of the world'."

The property, which is on the market for £400,000 with Reeds Rains in Hebden Bridge, This house, just a short walk into Heptonstall village, is in need of full modernisation and has a dining/reception room, sitting room, conservatory with stunning rural views, a second sitting room and a kitchen/dining room.

Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. The house also has a drive, parking and garage plus wraparound gardens with a lawn. Reeds Rains say: "All of the front aspect is jaw droppingly beautiful."

The late Ted Hughes

Ted Hughes was born in 1930 in Mytholmroyd, near Hebden Bridge, and spent the first eight years of his life there before the family moved to Mexborough, South Yorkshire.

In 1952, when he was at Cambridge University, his parents moved back to the Calder Valley, to The Beacon at the top of Heptonstall. Ted Hughes often returned to Heptonstall to stay with them throughout the 1950s. Hughes and Plath stayed at The Beacon with his parents until their departure for America in June 1957. In a letter to his brother he writes of the ‘happy life Sylvia and I lead’, and how when they become fed up of writing and critiquing each other’s work, they "walk out into the country and sit for hours watching things".

His was living with his parents, William and Edith, in 1965 and his letters describe walks in he area, reading Yeats on the moor, and the "spectacle" of the weather, which was ever-changing. This, the wild landscape and its willdlife all feature in his poetry. In one letter he writes: ‘It is strange here just now – bright sunlight on all the fields and yet heavy rain hammering the windows’.

The Beacon, Heptonstall, which is on the market withn Reeds Rain

They returned to The Beacon in August 1960 and in one letter he writes of "enormous blissful silence’ of this most beautiful spot in England. The silence here is overpowering – because the hills seem to embody it – you can see it – everything is spellbound by it.

The marriage of Ted Hughes and Sylvia Plath, who had two children, Nicholas and Frieda, has been well documented. They settled in Devon, separated in 1963 Sylvia committed suicide in her London flat. She was buried in Heptonstall graveyard. More grief folowed when in 1969, his lover Assia Wevill killed herself and their four year old daughter.

After an attempt to setle back in the Calder Valley with his children, which involved buying Lumb Bank cottage, now used by creative writing organisation the Arvon Foundation, he headed back to Devon and found happiness with Carol Orchard

However, Heptonstall and the surrounding Calder Valley remained a huge inspiration. In a letter to the photographer Fay Godwin, with whom he collaborated to create Elmet, featuring his poems and her photographs of the Calder Valley, he describes what fascinates him is "The collision of the pathos of the early industrial revolution, that valley was the cradle of it, with the wildness of the place.

Ted Hughes regularly returned to stay at his parents home

Former poet laureate Ted Hughes died in October 1998, aged 68.

For details of the sale contact Reeds Rains, Hebden Bridge, tel: 01422 843988

A view from the property that inspired Ted Hughes poetry

One of the reception roomns with exceptional views

The conservatory

The kitchen