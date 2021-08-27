Billed as a “super prime home, offering the best mix of stylish interiors, privacy and specification”, this property has 10,200 sq ft of accommodation, an acre of grounds, a large swimming pool and two guest apartments, among other things.

On the market for £3.5m with Monroe estate agents, The Manor, Alwoodley, also has a claim to fame after starring in Kay Mellor's hit TV drama series The Syndicate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner Terry Fisher, a successful entrepreneur and former chairman of Huddersfield Town Football Club, bought the house 20 years ago when its asking price was £2.2m. Back then it was the most expensive house ever sold in Leeds.

“I had been living overseas in Spain but when I came back, I would drive round the Wigton Lane area and think, ‘I’d really like to live here’,” says Terry. “I was away on business when I got the call about The Manor being for sale. I loved it and bought it because I thought it was the best house in Leeds.”

It was indeed tip-top and Terry and his family initially thought there was no work to be done. “It was beautiful and I can remember saying ‘it’s perfect, we don’t need to do anything to it’, but we did. Over the years we put in a gym and sauna and steam room, added a conservatory, built a new triple garage block with an apartment on top and installed a swimming pool,” he says.

Terry also had a state-of-the-art security system fitted, along with a home entertainment system. Now his children are older, he is selling the family home and says: “It has been an amazing place to live but it is a huge house and we just don’t need this amount of space now so we are downsizing.”

The house, which adjoins Alwoodley golf course, has a reception hallway with galleried landing and elliptical staircase. The ground floor also has a formal dining room, drawing room and a sitting room plus two further reception rooms.

The Manor, Alwoodley

The kitchen is by the renowned Jeremy Wood Interiors of Wetherby. This leads into a dining and living area with access into an orangery. On the first floor are five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The property also has a first floor apartment and guest accommodation above the garage block. The leisure suite includes a pool, Jacuzzi, steam room and changing room plus a gym. Outside, are gardens and a children’s playground.

The Manor, Alwoodley, is on the market for £3.5m with Monroe Estate Agents. Visit www.monroeestateagents.com

This substantial home is one of the best in Leeds

A sumptuous reception room

This glazed extension houses a games and relaxation area

A bathroom with TV

The pool and spa area

One of the bedroom suites