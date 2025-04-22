Jane McDonald is selling her £1 million bungalow in Wakefield, which she shares with best friend Sue Ravey

Often dubbed the ‘Queen of Wakefield,’ Jane McDonald’s stunning five-bedroom bungalow has been put up for sale for £1million.

Jane, who has lived at the property for 18 years, is selling the bungalow she shares with her best friend Sue Ravey - who moved into the property in 2022.

Jane purchased the 1970s bungalow, called Cleevethorpe House, for £485,000 in 2007 according to data from RightMove.

Cleevethorpe House is set back on a private road in Sandal, a sought-after area for property buyers in the city.

Jane McDonald and Sue Ravey live in this £1million house which is up for sale

According to RightMove, where the property is listed, the bungalow boasts three bedrooms with an ensuite and dressing room and two other rooms with a shared WC/shower room.

There’s an ‘impressive’ open plan kitchen and dining seating area as well as a lounge, large utility/boot Room and convenient downstairs W/C.

Sue and Jane have been best friends for almost 30 years. The pair appeared from their home on Channel 4’s Gogglebox, where Jane’s white gloss grand piano appears in the background.

Sue and Jane met on the working men’s club circuit in Yorkshire and have remained best friends ever since.

Outside the five bedroom bungalow

Hairdresser Sue, who now works as Jane’s PA, previously told the Yorkshire Post she was “invited by Jane” to move into the bungalow following the death of her fiancé Eddie.

Sue said: “We both live on our own. She’s got a rather large bungalow in ‘Shakey Wakey’ and I spend most of my time travelling between Wakefield and Doncaster.

“We do spend a lot of time together anyway, and she invited me to move into a part of the house.”

Sue also said Jane, who lived with her mother until aged 45, liked having her around.

Entrance Hall

She said: “She’s got a big rambling house and since she tragically lost Ed and I’ve separated from my husband, she invited me to move in with her.”

The bungalow is a stone’s throw away from the historic Sandal Castle ruins, which was the scene of the Battle of Wakefield in 1460.

Cleevethorpe House also boasts a mature and low-maintenance garden with an Indian stone patio, decking, and dawn areas, which RightMove says are ‘ideal for entertaining.’

The pair previously told The Yorkshire Post how they enjoy relaxing by going for long walks, having BBQs with neighbours, and watching TV with a glass of wine.