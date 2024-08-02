JPS launches delivery service AVAIL NOW in Leeds

Jewson Partnership Solutions (JPS) has announced the launch of AVAIL NOW in Leeds, anew delivery service available from its Housing Hubs to help social housing providersimprove first time fix rates and complete critical housing repairs more efficiently than ever.

JPS’ Leeds AVAIL Housing Hub stocks the products local housing providers require to complete repairs on their properties. As part of AVAIL NOW, any organisation working to repair and maintain social properties within the local area will either be able to use the AVAIL app or speak directly to the Hub to specify exactly what they need to complete a repair. JPS will then deliver the materials direct to site within 90 minutes.

The service will enable social housing providers in the area to increase first time fix rates which, JPS says, will improve tenant satisfaction, minimise costs and save valuable time.

Scott Cooper, Managing Director of JPS, said: “When an operative needs to visit a property twice – once to diagnose the repair, then again to complete a repair after picking up the right materials – there is a significant knock-on effect in terms of time and cost, but also to the tenant who might have to continue living in sub-standard conditions for a longer period than is necessary.

AVAIL Housing Hub in Leeds

“Next day delivery is no longer sufficient; the world has moved on, with almost any grocery item or meal being available within an hour. With the critical nature of our customers’ need for materials, it is particularly important to be able to replicate that level of service in our sector.

“We already see many of our Housing Hub customers in Leeds achieving first time fix rates upwards of 90% and in some cases above 95%. Our mission is to use AVAIL NOW to close that final percentage for our users, enabling them all to conduct repairs there and then.

“However, AVAIL NOW will serve any organisation repairing and maintaining the region’s social properties – regardless of whether they are an existing JPS customer or not – as we understand the most important element of this service is to arm anyone working in this sector to achieve high quality, timely repairs. While initially deliveries will take up to 90 minutes, as we refine our service, we will aim to bring this closer to an hour.

