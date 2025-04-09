Kirby Knowle Castle: Stunning 13th Century Yorkshire castle with own cinema and gym on sale for £7m
Kirby Knowle Castle near Thirsk in North Yorkshire has been put on the market by its current owners.
The home is being marketed jointly by premier Yorkshire estate agency, North Residential and Savills.
With a 700-year heritage, the castle was built by Sir Roger de Lascelles who sought permission from King Edward I to build a castle at Kirby Knowle. Part of the castle was destroyed by a fire in 1569 whilst under the ownership of St John Constable and was eventually renovated by James Dancy in 1653 who repaired the ruins.
Covering more than 65 acres, the castle now includes its own cinema room, fully-equipped gym and wine cellar, as well as seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, five reception rooms and paddocks.
In addition to the main home, the property also includes a two-bedroomed detached cottage on the grounds.
Lucy Crane, Director at North Residential said: “Kirby Knowle Castle offers the perfect picturesque country home. Whilst the traditional architecture and elements of its original style have been retained, the present owners have transformed the home to offer outstanding design, the highest quality features and fittings and contemporary décor, creating a warm family home that’s well suited to modern life.”
“Whilst Kirby Knowle offers a peaceful countryside lifestyle, it is conveniently located close to excellent travel links including A19, offering direct access to Thirsk and Northallerton and A1 (M) for links to Harrogate and Leeds. It is also within easy reach of renowned schools including Aysgarth, Ripon Grammar, Cundall Manor, Ampleforth College and Queen Ethelburga’s.”
Viewings are strictly by prior appointment. For further information, contact North Residential at [email protected].
