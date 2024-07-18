Owner Karen has renovated the Grade II-listed, 18th-century Kirkby Fleetham Hall over a number of years, ever since she bought it for herself and her family in 2003. She has employed her own property development expertise and interior design intuition (she designs interiors for French chateaus and works as a designer in the South of France, Mallorca and on ski chalets in the Alps) to create splendid interiors that reflect the estate’s original grandeur and layout.

The estate lies a mile north of the village of Kirkby Fleetham, four miles from Bedale and 10 miles from Northallerton. The house – which has featured on Channel 5’s Sally Lindsay’s Posh Sleepover - was owned in the early 1720s by John Aislabie, MP for Ripon and Chancellor of the Exchequer. Read more here

The main house overlooks a lake and is set in 20 acres of beautiful riverside gardens and grounds that include a pretty stone church, magical woodlands, an orangerie and a secret walled garden, plenty of room for a marquee, plus three cosy holiday cottages, making it an idyllic and versatile venue for weddings, celebrations and events. See www.kirkbyfleethamhallestate.com.

Weddings can take place in the Drawing Room (which has a listed fireplace) for up to 100, while smaller intimate weddings and events can take place in the dining room, which Karen describes as the perfect winter room. There is also the Orangerie as an event option and there can be a marquee outside on the banks of the lake for larger weddings and events.

1 . Kirkby Fleetham Hall Estate Kirkby Fleetham Hall Estate, Northallerton. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer James Hardisty

2 . Karen Stephenson, owner of Kirkby Fleetham Hall Estate Karen Stephenson, owner of Kirkby Fleetham Hall, in the Drawing Room of this new event, wedding and film location venue. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer James Hardisty

3 . The Dining Room The Dining Room at Kirkby Fleetham Hall dressed for a shooting party. Picture by James Hardisty