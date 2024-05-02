Knaresborough's famous waterside home to be extended after plans approved

The three-storey property is in a prominent location on Waterside Road, which runs along the banks of the river Nidd and is a popular walking route for tourists.

The owner of the home stated in planning documents that the outbuildings connected to it are in a poor state of repair and block sunlight from the rear windows.

They asked the council for permission to demolish them to add a new two-storey extension to their home.

The outbuildings will be demolished to make way for the extension

Larger plans for the extension were refused in 2022 and for a second time in 2023 after the council criticised its design saying it was “excessive” and would feel “oppressive and overbearing” to the adjacent property.

A third application was submitted earlier this year which the developer said addressed the previous reasons for refusal.

It said the design had been scaled back to reduce its impact on the neighbouring properties and the wider Knaresborough Conservation Area.

Documents added: “The design aesthetic has been paired down in the latest proposal, removing the larger contemporary elements found in the previous applications. The new extension has a traditional form constructed from traditional materials but utilises contemporary glazing to maximise the amount of natural light entering the extension.”

The resubmitted plans received an objection from statutory consultee Knaresborough Town Council which said the extension would cause “unacceptable issues of privacy” for the neighbours.