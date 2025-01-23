The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development, known as Langbar House, on The Grove in Ilkley, is being created by development partnership, YorPlace and Square Feet, which is behind several other successful developments in the local area.

These include Lime Garth off Ilkley’s Kings Road, the transformation of the Grade I listed Burley House and conversion of The Malt Shovel, both in Burley in Wharfedale, as well as nine new homes at Deer Glade, Darley near Harrogate.

The one and two bedroom apartments at Langbar House are being marketed by the new homes division of Yorkshire estate agent, Dacre, Son & Hartley and will be ready to move into during early spring.

Langbar House in Ilkley. Picture supplied by Dacre Son & Hartley

The remaining homes will now be released for sale over the coming weeks, following the launch of one of the penthouse apartments earlier this month.

The two bedroom home, which is priced at £432,500, includes lift access and a westerly facing balcony with panoramic views, and is already attracting high levels of interest, according to the agent.

Patrick McCutcheon, head of residential at Dacre, Son & Hartley, said: “Yorplace and Square Feet have a superb reputation throughout Wharfedale and the surrounding area for transforming grand buildings into stunning developments that always prove popular with buyers looking for a very special new home.

“Langbar House certainly fits into this mould and genuinely stands out from the crowd. Each home benefits from a stunning, comprehensive and well-considered specification, with many offering lovely views across Ilkley to the moors and countryside beyond.

“We’ve therefore generated a significant amount of interest from potential buyers looking for a beautiful home in a convenient and highly desirable location, and have already sold half of the apartments, including one that we only launched on Boxing Day.

“The development is also in a perfect spot, overlooking The Grove, with all Ilkley’s cafes, shops, bars, restaurants and railway station on the doorstep, as well as being just over a mile away from the famous Cow & Calf and its magnificent surrounding countryside.

“It’s therefore unlikely that the penthouse that’s currently available, and the remaining properties which will be released imminently, will be available for long.”

Langbar House stands proudly in the heart of Ilkley, one of the spa town’s most prominent buildings - reflecting its history as the one time home of Martins Bank.

Martins Bank was a major financial institution nationwide, with branches in towns like Ilkley, Guiseley, Skipton, Otley and Keighley.

According to the online Martins Bank Archive, during the Second World War a part of head office trustee department was evacuated to Ilkley and occupied the upper floors of the building, swelling its staff in the town from its normal four to nearly 30 for two years.

The building was also used from 1941 to 1945 as a temporary home for the Leeds district office.