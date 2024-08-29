Last chance to buy at popular Leeds development

With over 90 % of Thorpe Park now sold the final homes are available as Redrow urges home movers to snap them up in anticipation of the busy September selling season.

With the summer holidays almost over and a new school year due to start, people who are considering a house move now look forward to the end of the year, with the aim to be in a new home by Christmas. This makes September a popular time to start the process of finding a new home.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “I know Christmas may seem like a little while off but for anyone who wants to be settling into a new home by then, now is the time to start the search.

“We’re down to the final 16 homes at Thorpe Park, many of which will be ready to move into by Christmas. They include three and four-bedroom properties from both our Heritage Collection and our bespoke contemporary collection that has been popular with first time buyers and professionals.”

A representative image of the Linton

The three-bedroom Linton is priced from £415,000 and has a spacious kitchen and dining area on one side of the home with a lounge on the other side. It also includes the essential utility room off the kitchen and a cloakroom.

Upstairs the main bedroom spans the depth of the home and includes a dressing area and ensuite shower room. The other two bedrooms are doubles and share family bathroom.

Steve continued: “One of the main things that has attracted people to live at Thorpe Park is the convenience of its location; close to The Springs, with easy access to Leeds city centre and motorway connections. One other aspect that customers like is the green, open spaces that the homes are built around. The landscaped areas including the 30-acre central park give homes lots of breathing space.”

The homes at The Avenue represent the final phase or Redrow’s hugely popular Thorpe Park development in an up and coming part of East Leeds and with easy access to the city centre and junction 46 of the M1. The eagerly anticipated new Thorpe Park Railway Station, is due to open next year.

The landscaped areas including the 30-acre central park give homes lots of breathing space