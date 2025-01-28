Last chance to buy for North Yorkshire house hunters at Manor Chase

Leading developer David Wilson Homes is encouraging North Yorkshire house hunters to consider reserving a home at its Manor Chase development in Boroughbridge before the remaining homes have been snapped up.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Stump Cross, Manor Chase is selling its final homes with the development being over 85% sold out.

The final properties include a range of three and four bedroom homes ideal for a wide variety of house hunters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development is situated on the edge of Boroughbridge and offers prospective buyers a countryside setting with unrivalled transport links on their doorstep.

B&DWYW - 007 - A typical interior inside a David Wilson Homes property

Sam Wood, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are delighted to announce that due to the success of the development, this is the last chance to buy at Manor Chase.

“With homes that are expertly crafted and featuring contemporary open-plan layouts that are perfect for modern living, it’s no surprise the development has been a property hotspot for a variety of buyers.

“We are encouraging those interested in any of the homes available to book an appointment with the sales team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development provides residents with a perfect combination of village life and modern amenities on the doorstep including a variety of independent shops and eateries.

B&DWYW - 004 BYW - A typical street scene at Manor Chase in North Yorkshire

For more information about the development, call the sales team on 0330 8287 174 or visit the website at Manor Chase.