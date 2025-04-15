Leading housebuilder secures planning approval for new development in Northallerton

By Helen DillonPearson
Contributor
Published 15th Apr 2025, 10:56 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 12:16 BST
Miller Homes has announced the approval to its plans for a new home development on the fringes of the popular North Yorkshire town of Northallerton. Named Allerton Gate, the development will bring 109 one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes to the local community including 33 affordable homes.

“We have worked closely with North Yorkshire Council to secure planning for this development and we are looking forward to our team beginning work on site this spring,” said Mark Bayliss, Managing Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “This is always a very exciting time for the team, particularly as it is our first development in Northallerton.”

In addition to the two storey homes, a number of bungalows will also be offered for sale meeting the growing demand for single storey properties.

Furthermore, contributions to the local community will be made through the Section 106 agreement with a payment of over £644,600.

Miller Homes Plans for new development Allerton Gate in Northallerton

Mark concluded; “Northallerton is a wonderful, well-established community and our homes will help local people to secure their first home, move up the property ladder or downsize in the place they already call home.”

To register interest or to find out more details visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/northallerton-northallerton.aspx

