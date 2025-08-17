Leeds and Sheffield see house prices grow in urban living 'rebound'
New analysis of Land Registry done by Conveyancing Solicitor data states average house prices in Sheffield have risen by 6.3 per cent, with Leeds recording a 6.8 per cent increase. Even larger rises have been recorded in Belfast, Glasgow, Newcastle and Liverpool. A Conveyancing Solicitor spokesperson said: “Meanwhile, once-hot markets like Cornwall and Devon have cooled, with prices barely recovering since 2023.
“This urban rebound suggests a stabilisation in hybrid working, renewed investor appetite, and younger generations craving connected, cultural, and career-rich city living. For buyers or investors, understanding which cities are genuinely heating up and which are just expensive could be the difference between gains and stagnation.
"While London prices have flatlined at around £555,000, cities like Sheffield, Nottingham, and Birmingham are offering better value with strong growth potential. Sheffield, for instance, rose from £207,310 in 2023 to £220,368 in 2025, driven by an influx of new buyers priced out of the capital.”
George Levett from Conveyancing Solicitor, added: “City living may have been down, but it was never out. The current data signals not just a bounce in prices, but a shift in sentiment. Buyers are returning to the cities with purpose, whether to cut commute times, access culture, or chase rental returns. But with urban buying comes complexity.
“Leasehold arrangements, building safety certifications, short-let licensing rules, and ground rents are all more scrutinised. Urban property may be gaining value, but due diligence is your best defence.”