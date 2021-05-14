Chance to own the home and business that starred as Woodvale Kennels in Kay Mellor's The Syndicate

Frank in Monaco and staff from the kennels who were in hot pursuit after he stole their winning Lottery ticket

Life is imitating art now that Green Meadows, which has a starring role in TV hit The Syndicate, is on the market. The property in the sought-after Leeds village of Eccup features as Woodvale Kennels in the BBC1 series.

Kay Mellor’s storyline revolves around young members of a Lottery syndicate who work at Woodvale. But when the For Sale sign goes up on the doggy daycare centre, their jobs are in jeopardy.

The brilliant plot delivers hope when the permanently cash-strapped co-workers win the Lottery jackpot only to be cheated of the £27m win by the newsagent, played by Neil Morrissey, who sold them the ticket. He then scarpers to Monaco with kennel staff in hot pursuit.

The kennels dressed and ready for filming

Justice prevails and the newly-minted millionaires decide their happy ever after lies in buying and running their much-loved workplace. How much they paid for Woodvale is not clear but those who fancy buying the property that played it might well need a Lottery win.

Green Meadows is on the market for £1.395m with Adair Paxton and has been run as a successful kennels and cattery business. Set in five and a half acres of land, it also enjoys stunning rural views and comes with an impressive detached house.

The stone-built home has three reception rooms, a conservatory, kitchen/diner and utility room. Upstairs are four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outside there is a drive, detached garage, formal gardens, an orchard and a pond. The outbuildings have been used as a kennels/cattery and there are facilities to house 69 dog kennels and 59 cat pens, along with the facilities for dog bathing and grooming,

Adair Paxton say: “The property, which has potential for equestrian use, has been well maintained and the grounds are immaculate. This is a rare opportunity and there is no onward chain.”

The kennels and cattery at Green Meadows, which has over five acre of land in sought-after Eccup

*The Syndicate series 4 is on the BBC iPlayer.

Green Meadows.in Eccup is for sale with Adair Paxton and includes a large detached house in one of the most sought-after areas of Leeds

Keeley, played by Katharine Rose Morley, and Jake, played by Kieran Urquhart, at the fictional Woodvale kennels, which was played by Green Meadows, a large house with kennels,a cattery and five-and-a-half acres of land in Eccup