The former village library in Greetland near Halifax has been put up for auction and will be sold with planning consent to demolish the building and construct a new two-bedroom home on the site. The library will appear in the online sale held next month by property auctioneer Pugh.

With a guide price of £70,000 the development site on Rochdale Road in Greetland covers 352 sq m and has been given planning permission by Calderdale Council for demolition of the library building to make way for new residential accommodation. Auctioneers say drawings associated with the planning application detail “a dwelling comprising two bedrooms, living room, kitchen and bathroom, with gardens and parking for two vehicles.”

Will Thompson from Pugh, whose online auction including the former library will take place on 8 November, said: “Greetland is a sought-after place to live, and the village has good facilities, including primary schools and shops, as well as having excellent communication links with Halifax, Huddersfield and the M62 motorway.

“While local people were saddened by the closure of the library, which was part of the £2m cost savings that Calderdale Council were obliged to make, it’s positive news that the site will now provide another much-needed new home for the village.”