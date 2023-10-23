Library in popular Calderdale village up for auction with planning consent for residential development and a tempting guide price
With a guide price of £70,000 the development site on Rochdale Road in Greetland covers 352 sq m and has been given planning permission by Calderdale Council for demolition of the library building to make way for new residential accommodation. Auctioneers say drawings associated with the planning application detail “a dwelling comprising two bedrooms, living room, kitchen and bathroom, with gardens and parking for two vehicles.”
Will Thompson from Pugh, whose online auction including the former library will take place on 8 November, said: “Greetland is a sought-after place to live, and the village has good facilities, including primary schools and shops, as well as having excellent communication links with Halifax, Huddersfield and the M62 motorway.
“While local people were saddened by the closure of the library, which was part of the £2m cost savings that Calderdale Council were obliged to make, it’s positive news that the site will now provide another much-needed new home for the village.”
Next month’s Pugh auction, which includes Greetland library, has new lots added daily and will be held on November 8 at www.pugh-auctions.com.