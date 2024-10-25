Lovell Acquires £20m Development in Beverley, Bringing 53 New Homes to Molescroft

Leading partnership developer Lovell is set to deliver 53 new homes in the desirable, well-established residential area of Molescroft, Beverley, following the acquisition of a £20 million mixed-tenure development.

Lovell Partnerships purchased the land from East Riding Council to develop The Paddocks, located just off Burton Road. The site, formerly home to Longcroft Lower School, is similar to the Lovell development, The Sycamores, in Kirk Ella. Like the Kirk Ella project, which was also acquired from East Riding Council, the Beverley development offers an exciting opportunity for Lovell to continue its successful partnership with the Council. This new project aims to transform another discontinued education facility into a vibrant residential community.

The Paddocks will feature a blend of red and buff brick with silver pearl render, complemented by grey and terracotta roof tiles and thoughtfully designed elevations. The development also celebrates Beverley’s rich racing history, which dates back to 1690 with the founding of Beverley Racecourse, reflecting this heritage in its name and design.

Construction is set to begin in November, with the full development expected to be completed by Summer 2026. The first homes for sale on the open market will become available starting this November, with sales initially managed from The Sycamores development in Kirk Ella.

The Paddocks development in Beverley.

Upon completion, The Paddocks will offer a range of homes, from two-bedroom residences to four-bedroom executive homes, catering to a variety of buyers. Additionally, 25% of the homes will be designated as affordable housing, supporting the local community’s needs.

Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, said:

"We are thrilled to bring The Paddocks to the thriving community of Molescroft, building on our successful partnership with East Riding Council. This development represents a significant investment in Beverley, transforming a historic site into a vibrant, mixed-tenure community. With a range of homes designed to suit diverse needs and a focus on quality and heritage, The Paddocks will provide a fantastic opportunity for both local residents and new buyers to call Beverley home."