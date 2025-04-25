Luxurious home with almost £50k worth of extras for sale in Harrogate

Homebuyers looking for a larger property in Harrogate are in luck with a four bedroom home now on the market with almost £50,000 of extras included.

Kingsley Manor, located off Kingsley Road, offers some of Redrow’s most luxurious designs, ranging from three to five-bedrooms.

The four bedroom Eco Electric Richmond hails from Redrow’s hugely popular Arts and Crafts inspired Heritage Collection and includes an air source heat pump and underfloor heating as standard.

A host of extras have been added to a Readymade Richmond, including an upgraded oven, double fridge freezer and dishwasher, walk in wardrobe in the main bedroom, porcelain tiles in the en-suite, carpets and flooring throughout the property and a turfed garden.

The Richmond's kitchen

Set over 2,030 square feet, The Richmond boasts an open-plan kitchen with adjoining dining and family areas spanning the rear of the layout, plus a separate spacious lounge, with the added conveniences of a utility room and integral garage on the ground floor.

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The main bedroom enjoys the height of luxury, with both an en-suite and walk-in dressing room, while bedroom two also comes with its own en-suite. Prices currently start from £800,000.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Kingsley Manor is offering buyers in Harrogate a better way to live, with beautiful new homes surrounded by green spaces and footpaths that link to The Stray and beyond into the town centre.

“The Richmond is perfect for families or couples looking for a bit more space. We currently have one Richmond property with a host of high specification extras chosen by our interior designers worth almost £50,000. Anyone interested should act fast!”

The main bedroom in a Richmond

Kingsley Manor will eventually include a swathe of green space and two play areas, along with cycle and footpaths linking to neighbouring developments and local facilities.