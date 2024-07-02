Luxury show home offers first look at West Yorkshire development
David Wilson Homes has recently unveiled the impressive five bedroom Lichfield style show home at its brand new Imperial Court development on Ilkley Road.
Imperial Court is the developer’s latest luxury development, with all homes benefitting from the highest specification as well as being highly exclusive with only a select number of homes available on 14 acres of green space.
The doors to the show homes are now officially open to the public, inviting prospective homeowners to come and explore the new development.
The show home has been expertly designed by Edward Thomas Interiors meaning house hunters can be assured they will be up to date with all of the latest interior design trends.
Homes at Imperial Court will benefit from having an upgraded specification as standard, with all homes coming with underfloor heating and the highest specification kitchen offered by David Wilson Homes.
Prospective buyers will also enjoy feather edged fencing, chrome tile trims, tegula paving and electric garage doors as standard fittings in their new home.
Sam Wood, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: "We are really excited to bring our new homes to Burley in Wharfedale and highlight the upgraded specification across all our homes.
“Imperial Court is ideal for those looking for modern and luxury living, and the exquisitely designed show home offers a glimpse into the lifestyle that future residents will enjoy.”
House hunters visiting the development can interact with the expert sales advisers for a comprehensive insight into the new community.
Imperial Court is home to a selection of four and five bedroom properties off Ilkley Road, in a rural setting.
The development is conveniently placed with a number of amenities nearby including Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ schools, restaurants, cafes and supermarkets.
For more information, call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 0333 4551 997 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in West Yorkshire.
