The Chapel Harrogate, which featured on Channel 4’s Restoration Man and B&B show Four in a Bed, is up for auction on November 8 with a starting guide price of £850,000. It was previously on the market with an estate agent for £1m.

The sensational Grade II listed property on Grove Road was converted by Mark Hinchliffe and was his home, which he also ran as a boutique BnB, events venue and a place for film and photography shoots.

No expense was spared. The bespoke kitchen was made by Howarth-based furniture designer and maker Anthony Hartley who upcycled old pews into kitchen cabinets and the building was full of Mark’s collection of antiques, curios and his art collection.

The six bedroom home was also treated to electric underfloor heating and a wet underfloor heating system fuelled by a biomass boiler. The property also benefits from an Envirovent heat recovery system.

Now that Mark has moved on, the property isn’t shown in its best light but the scope to make it greeat agaon is there. On the ground floor, The Chapel has an entrance Hall, two reception rooms, a vaulted drawing room, orangery, breakfast kitchen, bedroom with ensuite bathroom and two W.C.'s On the first floor is a main bedroom with ensuite bathroom, an enclosed terrace, two further bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, a bedroom with ensuite shower room, a bedroom, bathroom, dining room, library and a 50 ft atrium. There is also a cellar with a plant room and parking.

For details of the auction where The Chapel is lot 394, can be found at www.allsop.co.uk

1 . The Chapel Harrogate The Chapel was converted into a home and featured on Channel 4's Restoration Man Photo: Allsop Photo Sales

2 . Read all about it The history of The Chapel Photo: Allsop Photo Sales

3 . Pulpit retained The pulpit was retained during the conversion Photo: Allsop Photo Sales