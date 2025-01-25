Magnificent country house with link to poet William Wordsworth on the market for £2.5m

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew, who was 38 at the time, was already working and sleeping in Wadworth Hall and when the opportunity arose he decided to take it a step further by buying the impressive mid-Georgian building. "I’d created a flat here while I was going through a divorce,” he says.

“The building belonged to an architecture practice that my business worked with. We were looking for space and decided to rent an office from them.

“One by one the architects retired so I bought the property from the trust that the partners had set up.”

Wadworth Hall, a Georgian country house that was built by the Wordsworth family near Doncaster in 1745-1750, has just gone on the market for £2.5m. Andrew Cusack is pictured outside the property. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme.

Wadworth Hall, set within private grounds of almost four acres in the quiet village of Wadworth near Doncaster, has been attributed to English architect James Paine who was responsible for Nostell Priory, Chatsworth House and other notable 18th Century houses.

It features a stone pillared entrance with wrought iron gates, a circular front driveway and lawned gardens as well as grassland and mature woodland.

According to records, it was probably built by Josias Wadsworth III for his son between 1745 and 1750.

A family tree also clearly shows an historic link to the famous English poet, William Wordsworth.

Wadworth Hall retains a wealth of period features. Picture supplied by Carter Jonas

In the 19th century, the hall passed to the Ross family and is the place where Sir James Clark Ross, who discovered the magnetic north pole, met his wife Anne.

He is also thought to have lived at the property for a while following her untimely death in 1857 at the age of 40.

Initially, Andrew and his partner Donna faced an enormous amount of work to make the Grade I listed building into a home.

The 18th-century hall hadn't been lived in since 1957, when it was sold to West Riding County Council and converted into a retirement home. It then passed to the architecture firm who converted it into the offices.

White goods are hidden away in the kitchen and the cupboards are the original Georgian units.

Andrew’s aim was to sympathetically restore it into a nine bedroom country house. The property has a wealth of original features with hints of Rococo and Palladian influences throughout. There are fine fireplaces, ornate plasterwork and a fine Venetian window overlooking the staircase which is itself a lovely period feature.

“I like period properties so it was a bit of a dichotomy running an IT company from a historic building but it’s worked well,” Andrew says.

“We’ve tried to be very sympathetic to it and put things back so it feels like a mini stately home rather than a modern house.”

The ground floor features an impressive reception hall, staircase hall, cloakroom and separate shower room plus five reception rooms, two kitchens, a scullery and an inner hall with a second staircase and ancillary store rooms.

White goods are hidden away to give the feel of a period kitchen. The units are the original Georgian cupboards and during the renovation work, Andrew discovered the original sycamore work surface underneath a Formica top.

“The furniture tells a story because you can see where the original Georgians would have had wooden knobs on the cupboard doors,” says Andrew.

“Then the Victorians came along and replaced them with bronze handles. You can actually read the pieces of furniture.”

On the first floor there is a galleried landing, a large principal bedroom with a private sitting room, dressing room and an en suite bathroom and five additional bedrooms plus a kitchenette, two bathrooms and separate WC.

The second floor features a central landing with light dome, three additional bedrooms, four further attic rooms or bedrooms and a bathroom.

Until he retired, the east side of the building was given over to offices for Andrew’s Q-tron business, which created barcode printing and scanning technology.

Andrew has lived and worked in Wadworth Hall for the last three decades but he almost sold the property in 2002. He put it on the market for just under £1m after it was valued for insurance purposes and he realised it was worth significantly more than he paid for it.

He secured a buyer but in the end he decided to stay. "I decided I liked it too much,” he says. “I’m glad I did because we’ve had many happy years here and the house has become a hub for our friends and family.”

Now he has retired, the 62-year-old says he and his partner, Donna, want to downsize to a cottage in the Peak District and spend more time travelling the world.

There are a number of different options for the future of the 11,000 sq ft historic building, subject to planning approval. It could continue as a live/work environment. It could also be used as a wedding venue, restaurant or boutique hotel.

“We’ll be very sad to leave the place because it’s been ours for almost half of our existence,” says Andrew.

“But you start to realise that it’s a big property, a lot of commitment and it’s a nice blank canvas for somebody to come in a put their own stamp on it. We’d like it to be cherished rather than used as a financial asset but you can’t be too precious about these things.”