Malton has been voted the most desirable location in England and here's why

Malton is the most desirable location in England, according to new research. Colby Short, co-founder and CEO of GetAgent, which conducted the survey, says: “It’s interesting that traditionally popular cities are not the most lusted after, with the top destinations in our study consisting of towns that offer people a slower, more relaxed pace of life. Over the last couple of years, more and more UK workers have found themselves in hybrid or fully remote roles, allowing them to relocate out of the big cities and into high demand, more rural locations.”

A traditional and thriving market town, surrounded by idyllic countryside and blessed with beautiful historic buildings, Malton wasn’t always on the radar of buyers from outside the area.

A number of factors have pushed it into the limelight, including its fabulous annual food festival that attracts visitors from all over Britain and beyond, earning it the undisputed title of “Food Capital of Yorkshire”.

A fresh pair of eyes overseeing the Fitzwilliam Malton Estate, which owns just over half of the commercial buildings in the town, along with some residential property, has also made a difference.

Aerial view of Malton

Tom Naylor-Leyland is heir to the whole of the Fitzwilliam Estate, which has historic land and property interests in Britain, and was given responsibility for Malton just over a decade ago.

A self-confessed “foodie” who loves to cook, he has encouraged small artisan food and drink businesses to set up shop and turned the estate’s former coaching yard into Talbot Yard, a food court that is home to six artisan producers, including French master patissier Florian Poirot.

There is also a monthly food market that is popular with locals and those from outside the area.

Malton is also rich in other independent traders, selling everything from homeware and antiques to fish, fruit and veg, locally brewed beer and more, which is a rarity in many towns.

Sandreith in Malton, a beautiful period homen the market for £1.495m with Blenkin and Co.

Little wonder then that it has attracted attention from home buyers, who have been bowled over by its abundant charms, which also include a railway station with services to York and Leeds,from where there are trains to London.

For those who prefer to drive, the Wolds, the Howardian Hills and the North York Moors are on the doorstep and the coast at Scarborough and Filey is 40 minutes away.

Another huge draw is the high school, a specialist science school for 11 to 18-year-olds ,which has an outstanding reputation, plus there are cafes, bars, a cinema, sports clubs and a leisure centre with a swimming pool.

All this has helped push up house prices. According to Rightmove, the average sold price of a terraced house in Malton over the past year is £195,070, while semi-detached properties sold for an average of £224,577 and detached for an average £1,820.

This property on Middlecave Road has three bedrooms, a carport, plenty of parking and an outbuilding and is on the market for £375,000 with Willowgreen

Sold prices in Malton over the last year were 102 per cent up on the previous year and 121 per cent up on the 2019 peak

Norton, which is effectively part of Malton, generally offers better value with terraced houses selling for an average £176,199, semi-detached properties for £221,469 and detached properties fetching £1,642,917.

Overall, sold prices in Norton over the last year were 94 per cent up on the previous year.

Among cheapest homes on the market right now is a one-bedroom apartment for £110,000 in Malton and a two-bedroom terraced house in Norton for £165,000.

This two-bedroom terraced home on Vine Street, Norton, is £165,000 with Willowgreen

The most sought-after locations in the area are The Mount, which is a conservation area, East Mount and Middlecave Road, all in Malton, and The Avenue in neighbouring Norton.

Marketing director at Blenkin and Co. estate agency Hilary Pegrum and her family moved from a nearby village to live in central Malton and says: “I love living here. I’m just a two minute walk from the market square and a five minute walk to the train station and the town has everything you could need.

“The independent shops are fantastic, plus Malton seems to open its arms to everyone.

“We are seeing people from all over the country moving to the town, including from London, Surrey and overseas and they are as happy as anything to be here.

“We are also seeing more people moving from central York because prices here are a little bit cheaper and if they work in the city, they can get there on the train.”

Big name supermarkets have opened small branches here, including M&S, Asda, Lidl and Sainsbury’s. The other major asset, says Hilary, is a good GP surgery.

Hannah Whitehead of Willowgreen estate agents adds: “Malton is very popular and properties have been selling quickly and going to sealed bids but I think we will see a return to a normal market soon,which will be helpful for everyone, though I can’t see prices dipping.

“The local market is active with people upsizing and downsizing and we have older clients who are moving into town from the surrounding villages, plus those from out of the area. There is no shortage of people who want to live here.”